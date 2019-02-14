Most local lawmakers are opposed to Illinois' proposed minimum wage law, which would increase the $8.25 hourly rate to $15 incrementally over the next six years.
The increase passed the Illinois Senate by a vote of 39 to 18 Feb. 7, and it was expected to pass the House Thursday and deliver a victory for Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who made raising the minimum wage a primary campaign promise.
State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, said Wednesday the "whole process was unfortunate," and that she would vote against the legislation.
"Gov. Pritzker wanted to have a win for his (inauguration) speech on the 20th, and he isn't thinking about unintended consequences," said McCombie, who represents the 71st District. "We all want higher wages, but this isn't how you get there. Even California doesn't have this."
On Jan. 1, California's minimum wage increased to $12 an hour for businesses with more than 25 employees. The federal minimum wage remains $7.25 per hour.
A similar bill to increase the wage to $15 an hour over five years passed the Illinois General Assembly in 2017, but it was vetoed by Gov. Bruce Rauner.
Under the terms of the proposed legislation, beginning Jan. 1, 2020, Illinois workers earning minimum wage would receive $9.25 an hour. That wage would increase to $11 an hour in 2021, and then by $1 each year until the wage would reach $15 an hour in 2025.
McCombie said she was discouraged by the bill's Democratic sponsors' lack of willingness to compromise.
"We asked for a face-to-face meeting for a compromise, and they said there is no appetite to amend this bill," McCombie said. "We want to talk about regionalism. The cost of this is going to hit all of our schools and our businesses."
Pritzker has said the overall cost of the increase would be about $1.2 billion, but McCombie said the actual cost would be much higher.
"There are other workers who have higher minimum wage by statute, and that would have to go up, too," McCombie said. "And that doesn't take into account the cascading wages. I know it's five years — I get that — but one of our colleges did a projection for me.
"If we were to get a 5 percent raise annually, it would take 12 years to get to $15 an hour, and a 3 percent raise would take 20 years. It shows the five-year spread is not long enough.
"Four percent of the population is at minimum wage, so we're looking to influence policy for a minority of the population."
McCombie said she is open to increasing the minimum wage, but she wants a compromise based on what the market determines it should be.
State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, who represents the 72nd District, said Thursday he planned to vote in favor of the increase. "It’s good for working people. It's an opportunity to lift them up, and I think it’s being done in a responsible way, over six years," he said. "We’re not going to $15 tomorrow; we’re going to take our time.”
State Rep. Dan Swanson, R-Alpha, said Thursday he planned to vote against the increase. “I’m thinking of the small-business groups who potentially are going to have to lay off people if they’re going to keep their business open," he said.
Swanson, who represents the 74th District, added that the effects of a minimum wage hike would be "unique in the Quad-Cities; it’s an opportunity for a business to move to Iowa, or for a worker to come across the river to make more money here and to pay income taxes in Iowa.”
State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, voted against increasing the minimum wage in the Senate's Feb. 7 vote.
"The economic diversity of this state is something that must be considered when discussing a minimum wage increase," Anderson said in a Feb. 7 press release.
"The differences of Chicago versus my region of the state are vast and need to be examined," Anderson said. "Residents in my region already have no problem hopping over the border to Iowa. What will happen when Illinois businesses are forced to take their business, the jobs they provide and the taxes they pay across state lines? They won’t think twice about going elsewhere."
State Sen. Chuck Weaver, R-Peoria, also opposed the legislation.
"My concern with this measure is the effect of its one-size-fits-all hourly wage on downstate Illinois," Weaver said in a press release. "Chicago currently has a minimum wage of $13, so an increase to $15 is not as big an issue for them over six years.
"Compared to downstate, where the cost of living is 20 (percent) to 40 percent less than in Chicago and the minimum wage starts at $8.25, getting the minimum wage to $15 will cost more, and the likely result will be the lowest-skilled workers being dropped out of the bottom of the workforce.
"I have also seen and confirmed that robotics have become so effective and inexpensive that I have had employers tell me they can switch to robotics when employees’ wages go higher than $12.80 per hour," Weaver said. "That is an eye-opening statistic. I truly believe employers want to hire local residents, but they cannot be competitive on a global basis if robotics are being used elsewhere."