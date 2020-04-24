Municipal matters: Coal Valley doing better than it expected

COAL VALLEY — A little over a week ago, Coal Valley Village Administrator Annette Ernst was quite concerned about how COVID-19 might affect the village’s budget this coming year.
She feared the effect would be negative financially to the tune of a few thousand dollars. But she was still waiting to get all of her final numbers in. And boy, did that make a difference. When Ernst got an updated report that included March, it turned out the village of Coal Valley was definitely doing OK, despite COVID-19.
“It is much better than we expected,” she said Friday. “In fact we are up a little for the same (first) quarter of last year.”
She and Penny Mullen, the village finance director, credit Dollar General, and state sales tax rendered from that store, as a key factor.
“We think it’s because we’ve got the Dollar General and that’s the only place (in town) to go to get supplies now, coupled with the fact that people are ordering so much more merchandise and groceries online, so we are getting some residual tax dollars from that.”
The Dollar General effect apparently is real, as the village receives sales tax from the state based on purchases from there.
“I talked to the manager down there and she says that they are keeping quite busy,” Ernst said.
For now, the village is not really expecting any negative effects from COVID-19.
“Not at this point,” Ernst said, noting she is still a bit cautious, however. “I was really dreading to see the March numbers,” she explained. “I have no idea what April is going to look like. And we won't know that until we get to the latter part of May.
“We’re OK at this point,” she said, then added “We have plenty of money in reserve, $4.1 million.”
