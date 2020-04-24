Municipal Matters: Moline could lose up to $10 million due to COVID-19

Moline Interim City Administrator J.D. Schulte said the city could lose as much as $10 million in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For now, the city is financially stable with $11.7 million in reserves in the general fund, Finance Director Carol Barnes said.
"The city has a long history of strong financial management and maintaining healthy cash reserves," Barnes said. "The mayor and council are well-positioned to strategically review alternatives for funding the shortfall in revenues now facing the city as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Despite the city's large pot of reserves, services at the Moline Public Library were halted Wednesday and all employees — between 25 to 28 — were laid off when the city pulled at least $414,000 in funding.
Barnes said the biggest losses to Moline will be from sales tax revenue and hotel and motel taxes. She estimates a 20 to 30 percent loss in taxes from all funds.
"We estimate that the loss in hotel and motel taxes could go as high as 40 to 50 percent, or approximately $1 million," Barnes said. "When combined with other tax revenues, we project an overall decrease of 15 percent. The overall amount of decline the city is projecting may reach $10 million across all funds with the extension of the governor’s stay-at-home order.
"As you know, every city is in the same boat. Revenues are very hard to project at this point, but we are still getting in strong revenues from February."
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday extended the state's stay-at-home order to May 30 from the original date of April 30. Because of the extension, Schulte said council members asked him and Barnes to increase revenue loss projections from $5.8 million to $10 million and find ways to cut expenses to meet the larger projected shortfall.
Schulte readjusted expected revenues by projecting Riverside Family Aquatic Center will be closed for the rest of the season, recreational programs at Green Valley Sports Complex will be suspended until July 1 and all other activities suspended until Aug. 1, and assumed a decline of revenues until the end of June of about 40 to 60 percent.
"The city council wanted to be prudent and expect a worse-case scenario," Barnes said. "Between $5 million and $8 million (in losses) is probably where we are going to fall."
Schulte said the city is taking additional measure to save money by freezing all open positions, non-essential spending and delaying the hiring of seasonal workers.
"That will result in a reduction of $812,000 for the entire 2020 budget year," he said. "We are meeting and working with the park board and council to evaluate services that must continue and which activities could be suspended."
Schulte said council members will determine if additional city employees will need to be furloughed. Meanwhile, city leaders are currently in discussions with AFSCME members and the issue of more furloughs may be discussed at the May 5 council meeting.
"These employees are our greatest resource," Schulte said. "Our staff stands out in all areas. When you have to start looking (to furlough), it really hurts. People live in Moline because they want to; they choose to because of our services."
When asked if the city will use some of its reserves to keep people employed, Schulte said, "It will be up to the council to decide whether they want to scale back services or use some of those reserves. I've gone through every possible scenario to reduce expenses. It would be a shame to have to reduce services."
