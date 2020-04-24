Municipal Matters: Moline could lose up to $10 million due to COVID-19

"The city council wanted to be prudent and expect a worse-case scenario," Barnes said. "Between $5 million and $8 million (in losses) is probably where we are going to fall."

Schulte said the city is taking additional measure to save money by freezing all open positions, non-essential spending and delaying the hiring of seasonal workers.

"That will result in a reduction of $812,000 for the entire 2020 budget year," he said. "We are meeting and working with the park board and council to evaluate services that must continue and which activities could be suspended."

Schulte said council members will determine if additional city employees will need to be furloughed. Meanwhile, city leaders are currently in discussions with AFSCME members and the issue of more furloughs may be discussed at the May 5 council meeting.

"These employees are our greatest resource," Schulte said. "Our staff stands out in all areas. When you have to start looking (to furlough), it really hurts. People live in Moline because they want to; they choose to because of our services."

When asked if the city will use some of its reserves to keep people employed, Schulte said, "It will be up to the council to decide whether they want to scale back services or use some of those reserves. I've gone through every possible scenario to reduce expenses. It would be a shame to have to reduce services."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.