Municipal Matters: Rock Island financially stable amid COVID-19

Rock Island City Manager Randy Tweet said the city expects losses in excess of $3 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of it from sales taxes.

Despite the expected revenue loss, he said the city has enough in reserves and is financially stable.

Rock Island began the 2020 fiscal year with $28.3 million in cash and investments across all of the funds with the exception of police and fire pension funds, Tweet said. The city has $6.8 million in the general fund representing 71 days of that fund's expenditures.

"This will help the city to weather the cash flow impact in the near term, but staff will be reviewing planned expenditures to help mitigate the negative impact of revenue shortfalls and when working on the 2021 budget, fund balances will be important to keep in mind," Tweet said.

The city budgeted for $37 million in revenue for 2020. The expected loss of at least $3 million equals 8 percent of the general fund, Tweet said, with the hope that economic activity will begin to recover in June.