Muscatine City Administrator Gregg Mandsager’s job could be in jeopardy as a majority of City Council members have called for his contract to be discussed and possibly terminated.
Discussion and “possible action to end” Mandsager’s contract will come up in November after At-Large Councilman Kelcey Brackett requested the review at the tail end of a meeting in City Hall on Thursday. Three other council members supported the measure.
Mandsager has been with the city since 2009. He was at the heart of a controversy that led to Mayor Diana Broderson being removed from office during her first term, though she was later reinstated by the courts. Broderson was reelected to another four-year term in 2017.
In May, the city settled a lawsuit filed by Mandsager alleging defamation of character and a countersuit filed by Broderson. The settlement awarded $75,000 to Broderson and $50,000 to Mandsager.