NAACP to host candidate forums beginning Thursday
NAACP to host candidate forums beginning Thursday

The Rock Island County NAACP is holding public forums for municipal candidates beginning this week in partnership with Augustana College. 

On Thursday, March 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Rock Island mayoral candidates Mike Thoms and Thurgood Brooks will be featured, along with 1st Ward city council candidates Moses Robinson and Jason Hayes; 3rd Ward candidates Judith Gilbert and Jeffery Westerfield; and 5th Ward candidates Dylan Parker and Laurie Figley.

The public can view the forum via Zoom ID 950 5507 8856; passcode 266058.

The Moline municipal candidate forum will take place Thursday, March 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring mayoral candidates Stephanie Acri and Sangeetha Rayapati; and city council candidates for Alderman at-large Sonia Berg and James Patrick Schmidt; 2nd Ward candidates David Parker and Alvaro Macias; 4th Ward candidates Matthew Timion and John Zelnio; and 6th Ward candidates Kevin Schoonmaker and Pat O'Brien.

The forum will again be held via Zoom, using ID 974 4807 9351 and passcode 977319.

Forums for East Moline municipal candidates and Rock Island – Milan School District board of education candidates are pending and will be announced soon. 

