National group says Davenport's attempt to create youth assessment center flawed

A national advocacy group that provides guidance, education and technical assistance to a network of assessment centers across the country says the city of Davenport's efforts to establish a community-based Youth Assessment Center is flawed.
Molli Barker Cook, executive director of the National Assessment Center Association, claims Davenport's efforts do not align with national best practices and the city's process of selecting a nonprofit to run the center was based in "deception and lack of opportunity for local organizations."
City and United Way officials dispute the claims, and contend the criteria was drafted with input from a "well-rounded" task force of law enforcement, Juvenile Court Services, Iowa Department of Human Services, schools, Scott County Juvenile Detention Center and Scott County Kids.
"I feel we did a good job seeking partners that have the capabilities to be able to resource and implement this kind of program," said Rene Gellerman, president & CEO of United Way of the Quad Cities. "I’m glad to be a part of helping solve this situation in our community, and I’m confident in the process we’ve been involved in. And I'm grateful of the many people around the table trying to shape this initiative and implement it.
"This is just one element to solving this issue," Gellerman said. 'We have to work together to change these kids’ lives, and I’m excited about the possibilities we have in front of us and helping to launch this program."
The National Assessment Center Association works to promote best practices for the creation and operation of assessment centers designed to prevent and divert high-risk youth from child welfare and juvenile justice systems by identifying underlying issues contributing to problematic behavior and connecting youth and family to preventative services.
Scott County Kids contracted with the association at the direction of a local task force to create and submit criteria to the city and United Way for soliciting proposals from providers to establish a Youth Assessment Center, based on common national standards and best practices.
Cook said the association learned in April that the city of Davenport and United Way altered the request for proposals drafted by the association by removing a requirement that bidders not provide ongoing, therapeutic services within the community. Cook said the requirement is a critical component to ensure a lack of bias in recommendations and referrals for services made by the assessment center for youth and families.
"Assessment centers, at their core, serve as a bridge to services and supports matched to the individual needs and strengths of youth and families," Cook said. "When an assessment center is also a (local) provider there is an innate conflict (of interest) there" on where referrals for services are made.
"There’s a natural pressure to look internally to evaluate if services they offer can meet youth and families’ needs … as opposed to whether another community provider would be a better fit," Cook said.
Additionally, service providers often receive funding linked to the number of youth and families they service, creating pressure and incentive to increase their revenue by holding onto certain cases and only making referrals to other community partners under certain circumstances, Cook said.
Assessment centers need to serve as a neutral, collaborative and community hub that connects youth and families to high-quality services, Cook said.
"To have one service provider responsible for the front door, there’s an issue there," she said. "It provides a conflict focused on referring services offered by that provider, not what’s best for youth and family."
Cook said she has spoken with local providers she claims have privately raised concerns over the process, but did not feel comfortable speaking with the Quad-City Times.
Only one organization, a service provider in Scott County who city officials would not name, submitted an application in response to the request for proposals. Cook argues that is a sign of the flawed process used by the city and United Way.
Nicole Mann, Eastern Iowa Decategorization Director with Scott County Kids, however, said it is not uncommon for one or two providers to submit proposals of this nature, particularly as many non-profits battered during the pandemic "are trying to stay true to their mission and not necessarily expand."
Gellerman and Sarah Ott, chief strategy officer for the city of Davenport, claim the community task force could not identify a neutral, non-service-based local entity with the capacity to run a Youth Assessment Center over its three years of work on the issue.
Ott and Gellerman argue community leaders ran the risk of not receiving any proposals had they not changed the requirement.
"This concept has a lot of support within the community, and we wanted to make sure we could identify a partner," Ott said. "So we changed that to say a neutral entity would be preferred, but not required."
Ott added "guardrails" would be put in place on any self-referrals "to ensure that is not happening."
"That is something we are acutely aware of and something we will be monitoring," she said.
Ott, too, contends city and task force officials have not heard of concerns from local providers about the process, and that the lone proposal received included a letter of support from other community providers.
"It is a strong proposal, and we are moving forward with contract negotiations for that provider," with hopes of making an announcement by July 1, she said.
Ott said the provider anticipates it would take 30 to 45 days to hire and onboard employees to fill new positions for the youth assessment program, with the hope of launching actual services by the beginning of next school year.