National group says Davenport's attempt to create youth assessment center flawed

"There’s a natural pressure to look internally to evaluate if services they offer can meet youth and families’ needs … as opposed to whether another community provider would be a better fit," Cook said.

Additionally, service providers often receive funding linked to the number of youth and families they service, creating pressure and incentive to increase their revenue by holding onto certain cases and only making referrals to other community partners under certain circumstances, Cook said.

Assessment centers need to serve as a neutral, collaborative and community hub that connects youth and families to high-quality services, Cook said.

"To have one service provider responsible for the front door, there’s an issue there," she said. "It provides a conflict focused on referring services offered by that provider, not what’s best for youth and family."

Cook said she has spoken with local providers she claims have privately raised concerns over the process, but did not feel comfortable speaking with the Quad-City Times.

Only one organization, a service provider in Scott County who city officials would not name, submitted an application in response to the request for proposals. Cook argues that is a sign of the flawed process used by the city and United Way.