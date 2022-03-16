Native Americans and supporters ask Rock Island not to donate Black Hawk statue

Rock Island plans to proceed with the donation of a controversial statue depicting Sauk warrior Black Hawk, despite pleas from Native American advocates who say it perpetuates negative stereotypes and shouldn't be displayed anywhere.

The statue has stood on public land near the vacant Watchtower Plaza site, where it served as a sign holder on 11th Street, since the 1960s. Last month, the city declared the statue surplus property and donated it to Blackhawk Bank & Trust, which plans to place it near drive-thru teller lanes at its Milan location, 301 W. 4th St.

While Native Americans are blasting the move as insensitive, the bank is defending its decision to repurpose the statue.

Bank President Jim Huiskamp told city officials on Monday it "will be cared for properly and honored for what it is."

"I'm sorry, council, that my idea to save the sign, which I consider to be a work of art, has caused so much pain," Huiskamp said. "I can assure you that this was never my intent.

"I've received many calls and texts thanking me for my action on this issue and their excitement to see it have a safe, new home," he said.

Others want city officials to rethink the donation.

"The recent decision from the Rock Island council to gift the Watch Tower Black Hawk statue to Blackhawk Bank & Trust has caused great concern and disappointment from the local Native American community and our friends and allies who support us," Regina Tsosie, president of the Native American Coalition of the Quad Cities, wrote this week in a letter to Mayor Thoms and council members. "Why was the Native American community overlooked and not consulted? The Black Hawk statue should not be given to a for-profit institution or business where exploiting and profiting from an image representing a race of people perpetuates a form of racism which is very offensive and disturbing."

Rock Island residents voiced disappointment in the council at its most recent meeting.

Calling the statue "deprecating imagery," Vincent Thomas said Huiskamp should consider setting up a college scholarship fund for Native Americans instead of spending money to move the statue.

Rock Island resident Janet Moline asked why the bank was offered the statue without first asking the Native American community or Black Hawk State Park if they might be interested in having it. "I find it very discouraging that no elected officials or staff in the city government of Rock Island that could have looked at the one Native American image on city land and not ask if this wasn’t our time to stand up against racial imaging," Moline said.

"It’s time for us to show some respect for the Sauk and get rid of that sign," she said. "We hope that the city council would reverse its decision on Feb. 14 or find some other way to make sure that that image is no longer in our local landscape."

Larry Lockwood, a member of the Northern Cheyenne Nation of Montana, emphasized a need for better cultural sensitivity. "We've had our culture taken away from us; we've had our traditional clothing, our language, our heritage items and our songs (taken away)," he said. "I am the product of an education system that tried to beat the Indian out of our children."

At least three aldermen would have to agree to place the item back on a city council agenda. Only one has since spoken publicly against the council's earlier decision.

"I want to apologize for my part in the decision (to donate the statue)," Alderman Dylan Parker, Ward 5, said. "I should hope that my colleagues on city council would agree with me that this is something worth putting back on the agenda and taking further consideration."

