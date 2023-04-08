Bettendorf and the YMCA are hoping to pull off a tight turnaround on construction of the city's new water park.

Called The Landing, the $18 million pool is designed and been put out to bid. City Engineer Brent Morlok told city council members in a recent meeting that they hope to have a contract executed by the end of April or early May with demolition of the current water park beginning soon after.

The pool is being funded a third from Bettendorf's federal COVID-19 relief funds, a third from the YMCA, and a third from other grants and donors, and Morlok said the water park is on budget so far.

The joint YMCA-city pool aims to open by Memorial Day of 2024, which Morlok said was included in the bid documents. In recent meetings, Morlok has called that timeline an "aggressive schedule."

"But we heard the concerns from the YMCA, specifically a lot of their concerns were about being able to staff it if they couldn't get open by Memorial Day," Morlok told council members in a March 20 city council meeting.

The final designs for the Landing look similar to concepts unveiled during community input sessions this fall.

The new water park will replace the current city-owned Splash Landing facility with a 12,500 square-foot "activity pool," a 3,700-square foot splash pad, a new 430-foot lazy river, three new slides, a three-story tower, and buildings that will double for summer and winter activities.

Buildings will include an administrative building, a warming center, a new restroom facility, a pump house, and a storage building to store the Zamboni, boards, and railings, that'll be put away for the summer, Morlok told Mayor Bob Gallagher in a weekly mayor's update video.

The Landing complex would have 302 off-street parking spaces.

Frozen landing

A second phase of construction will put in a new, in-ground ice rink to replace Frozen Landing, a city-owned temporary ice rink that's set up and torn down seasonally.

Morlok said the cooling and mechanics will be set up underground in a new ice rink.

Morlok said the city hopes to begin construction on the ice rink as soon as the water park closes for the 2024 season, likely around Labor Day, and open in December of 2024.

During the summer, the ice rink would be covered and could be used for lounging or picnicking, according to city staff.

How is it funded?

The city is using its allocation of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in 2021. The city has also been awarded grants from local casino nonprofits and is applying for a state Community Attraction and Tourism grant.

The YMCA, which will operate the waterpark, is also contributing $6 million to the waterpark.