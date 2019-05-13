WHAT WE KNOW: At the April 2 general election, four candidates ran for three open seats of four year terms on the board. Incumbent Matt King was the top vote-getter with Chris Bornhoeft and former village clerk Mike Toalson winning the other two positions.
WHAT HAPPENED: At Monday’s Hampton Village Board meeting, Village President Richard Vershaw read a certified letter he had received from Toalson into the record. Toalson’s letter tendered a resignation from assuming the position as trustee. After consultation with village attorney, Nick Mason, Vershaw appointed the fourth candidate, Mickey VanDieren (also an incumbent), to a two-year term. He stated that at the next election in 2021 when three more seats will open two seats will be for four-year terms and the third will be to complete the term to which VanDieren was appointed. King, Borhoeft, and VanDieren were all sworn in at the meeting.
WHAT’S NEXT: The board voted to accept a quote from Ferguson Waterworks of DeKalb to provide software at a cost of $2,246.63 and to increase the cost of yard waste stickers to $2.50 effective June 1 to offset the current deficit for yard waste removal. The village will reassess the costs in a year with another potential rate hike at that time.
CHRIS HICKS,