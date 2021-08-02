New federal courthouse in Rock Island to be built, partly owned by Russell Construction; protest filed by developer Joe Lemon

"This project has been years in the making and will positively affect the city of Rock Island and its surrounding areas," Young said.

The project is expected to break ground this fall and the GSA is expected to occupy the building in late 2022 or early 2023, Young said.

A protest against the GSA contract award was filed July 30 by Joe Lemon. Lemon was one of several developers who submitted applications to the GSA in March, 2020 as he attempted to offer up the old county courthouse for renovation and reuse as a federal courthouse.

"The protest is being responded to by the GSA," Young said. "They will let us know when or if anything is required from us. We are confident it will be resolved quickly."

Lemon could not be reached for comment.

When the new courthouse opens, it will be the first time since October 2018 that Rock Island County residents won't have to travel across the river to conduct business at the federal courthouse in Davenport at 131 E. 4th St. The former Central District of Illinois courthouse, 211 19th St., Rock Island, was permanently closed due to mold and flooding issues.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.