New federal courthouse to be built downtown Rock Island. But it won't be at the former county courthouse.

A United States federal courthouse is returning to downtown Rock Island.

The General Services Administration (GSA) awarded a $49.8 million contract July 12 to Rock Island Investors LLC for the construction of a new building on the site of the former Bituminous Insurance Co., 320 18th St. Notice of the contract was published July 19.

According to the Security and Exchange Commission filing, Rock Island Investors formed in March 2017 and is registered in Overland Park, Kan. There are no members named in the listing.

Tanya Schusler, regional public affairs officer for the GSA, said more information would be available about the contract in a few days.

"This is very exciting news to have a new, $20 million-plus brand new building in downtown Rock Island," said Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. "The private developer will be paying property taxes and it will be new income for the city. It's what we've been looking for for the past several years."