New housing, retail on its way to 100-acre field in Davenport

New housing and retail occupants likely are on their way to a 104-acre parcel north of Veterans Memorial Parkway in Davenport.

The Davenport City Council on Wednesday voted for a second time to approve the rezoning of the property from agriculture to residential.

“It’s probably some of the most-coveted development land in the Quad-Cities right now,” At-Large Alderman Kyle Gripp said.

Concept plans for the development show 33 acres of single-family homes, 20 acres of denser single-family homes and duplexes, 35 acres of multi-family housing, including an apartment complex, and 16 acres for commercial.

The rezoning will go before the council for one more two-week cycle for final approval. Then, the developer will need to bring official plans before the zoning commission and council.

“This is an interesting development, because it is mixed use,” Gripp said. “It’s not all single-family or all commercial; there’s multi-family, there’s single-family homes, and there’s commercial. It’s this kind of mixed-use development that is becoming more popular but is also more profitable for cities. It’s walkable, and I think, overall, it’s a good thing.”

In 2015, the 104 acres sold for $3.3 million to Shamrock LC, a company owned by the Duffy family, which also operates Per Mar Securities in Davenport.

Scott County has some of the most expensive farmland in Iowa — averaging $15,968 per acre, according to the 2022 Iowa State University Farmland Value Study. But that the land off Veterans Memorial sold for about $31,800 per acre, which was about three times the average value in the county at the time.

Cedar Rapids-based High Development Corp is on the project, with engineering by Iowa City-based Axiom Consultants, according to city council documents.

More roundabouts

Under current concept plans, the development would bring two more roundabouts to Veteran’s Memorial Parkway.

The city already planned to put in a roundabout at Eastern Avenue and Veteran’s Memorial Parkway, according to Gripp. The developer will be responsible for a second roundabout just a few blocks east, at an entrance to the development on Veteran’s.

The city heard concerns from nearby homeowners during a series of neighborhood meetings this summer and in advance of a planning and zoning commission meeting. Traffic congestion and the proximity of businesses and an apartment complex to less-dense neighborhoods were among the concerns.

Armed with public feedback, Gripp said, city staff will require the developer to add another exit from the development to Eastern Avenue to ease traffic concerns.

A pocket park will be required in the development as well as landscaping berms to act as a buffer between neighborhoods south of Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and the commercial development.

One concern the council cannot abate is the loss of another large acreage of farmland.

“I hate to see farmland go,” said Ald. Judith Lee, 8th ward. “It’s one that’s hard for me, but if the zoning board has said it matches our zoning plans and Laura Berkley (planning administrator) says it matches, there’s not much we can do.”

In other zoning news

A group of residents on Bridge Avenue in Davenport are asking the city council to turn down a request to rezone a former adult daycare that would allow for a multi-family housing building.

The current zoning, R4C, allows for dense single-family homes and duplexes. Rezoning to residential multi-family would allow for up to 13 units at the property.

But the owners, affordable housing nonprofit Ecumenical Housing, plan to remodel the property into just a three-unit building.

Although Ecumenical Housing wants to complete just three units, neighbors say they fear rezoning could allow a future owner to build a large apartment building without needing approval from the city council, or that less scrupulous owners could use the same rezoning tool to spur more investment rental properties as opposed to owner-occupied single-family houses.

Representatives from Ecumenical Housing say they need the third unit to reach a threshold required for a $10 million federal grant.

“We ask you to consider the impact that this will have for the preservation of affordable housing in this community, the improvement of all these units, but also the quality of life that brings to our disabled residents,” Sam Moyer, director of Ecumenical Housing Development Group, said to council members on Wednesday.

And, in a report, Davenport city staff said they recommended a condition that no more than four units be allowed at the property and the building could be no more than 35 feet tall. City staff cited other nearby apartment buildings in justifying its recommendation that a multi-family zoning would not be outside of the character of the neighborhood.

In two weeks of city council meetings, residents said they disagreed with the staff’s assessment.

Several told council members they want the city to stick to the zoning established at that property, citing concerns that a slippery slope of allowing up-zoning for much denser housing “could erode the character” of the neighborhood.

“My fear is that if the council allows this property to become multifamily, it will bring a domino effect,” Eileen Yeates, a Davenport resident who lives near the property, said. “It’ll become easier and easier to turn other homes into multi-family units. This will add to the population density of the neighborhood and could erode the character of our neighborhood.”

Resident Lamar Buckelew said he supports Ecumenical Housing’s mission to provide affordable housing and is happy to have the nonprofit as his neighbor.

But, he argued, approving the rezoning request could open the door for less reputable owners to turn owner-occupied houses into a higher density neighborhood, attracting investment rental properties that may not be as well maintained. He cited Davenport redoing it’s zoning code in 2018 that aimed to create more continuity in older neighborhoods.

“The zoning definition is intended to preserve and protect Davenport’s dense centrally located, established urban residential neighborhoods. And that’s what that property is,” Buckelew said. “Now it’s R4C. When you go to multi-family then, even though there’s an apartment complex across the road, there are other apartment complexes in the neighborhood, those were there and those were needed in the neighborhood in the city, and that’s fine.

“But once you start allowing this up-zoning, then what’s to say that not just in our neighborhood, but in any neighborhood in Davenport, that a developer can’t say, ‘We want to change this here as well.’ So if you start doing that, then you’re gonna lose that continuity that the city spent so much money on and so much time trying to get clarification around.”

Ald. Marion Meginnis, Ward 3, said she would offer an amendment next week but declined to supply details.

Ald. Tim Kelly, Ward 5, took issue with one resident at last week’s meeting implying that rental housing spurred crime.

“I’ve sat on this council now going on a year and all I’ve talked about was affordable housing, so I want to see the amendment and I want to be able to work with you guys, but I’m not understanding why folks are (talking about) the detriment of the neighborhood,” Kelly said last week. “One gentleman said there was a duplex that was a drug dealer’s house. Is his duplex going to be a drug dealer’s house? You guys, be careful with the words that you use because, as a long-term 5th Ward resident, some of that stuff can sting.”

Other neighbors disavowed the resident’s comment and said they’d welcome duplexes and Ecumenical Housing as an owner.

Wednesday was the first reading of the proposed rezoning. All nine aldermen present voted to advance the rezoning request. It’ll go through four more weeks of discussion and votes.