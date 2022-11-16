New Line Skateparks to design proposed skatepark and pump track in Moline

The proposed skatepark and pump track under the new Interstate 74 bridge in Moline has a designer and engineering consultant.

At an informational session during this week's city council meeting, Moline Parks and Recreation Director Eric Griffith announced that New Line Skateparks will be providing design services in partnership with Stantec, which will provide engineering and architectural consulting services.

The only pump track currently in the Quad-Cities is in Silvis, and Moline aldermen have not yet granted final approval to their proposed track, which is to be located under the new I-74 bridge, south of 4th Avenue.

A pump track is designed for cyclists to generate momentum by using body movements to carry them through the course, rather than pedaling.

Founder and President of New Line Skateparks, Kyle Dion, said his team is made up of at least 70 professionals, many of whom are "skateboarders at the core."

"We believe in involving the community very heavily, because this project is more for your community than it is for us," Dion said.

A Canadian, Dion founded the company in 2001 and has been a skateboarder for 35 years, he said. The company has provided professional consulting and construction services for more than 400 municipal skateparks across Canada, the United States, Europe, and Australia.

More than just "skate-able terrain," the amenities generally include restrooms, parking areas, integration of art, spectator areas, landscaping, and drainage, he said.

"The skatepark and pump track had a huge response during the input process in the survey from the summer of 2021 to January 2022," Griffith said.

The project is in partnership with the parks department and Renew Moline.

Alexandra Elias, CEO/president of Renew Moline, said with this project they are providing "bite-sized pieces" of a much larger project — the redevelopment of many acres of land under and around the new I-74 bridge.

Moline aldermen have not yet taken action on the timing of the larger project, including portions that are awaiting demolition of the old I-74 bridge. Many ideas and proposals are under consideration.

The proposed skatepark and pump track are still in the beginning stages, with the city still needing to work with the Illinois Department of Transportation to establish requirements related to the location. The city also must work with the design team to identify the potential size, features, and cost of the park.