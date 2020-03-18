New location sought for federal courthouse in Rock Island County. County courthouse advocates see plan as way to save building slated for demolition

The deadline to submit lease proposals to the GSA is March 20. Local developer Joe Lemon said he met with Kent Pilcher, president of Estes Construction in Davenport, and discussed a possible partnership for renovating the historic courthouse. Estes served as general contractor during renovation of the federal courthouse in Davenport in 2005.

"GSA posts these open bids, and people can respond to them," Lemon said. "I've had conversations with the GSA on repurposing the courthouse. Historic properties receive preference in the form of a 15% bonus. It's a way of incentivizing historic restoration, and there is a preference for Rock Island.

"This is an open bidding process," he said. "I can submit an application to restore the historic courthouse."

But the county would have to transfer ownership of the courthouse to Lemon in order for him to do that. County Administrator Jim Snider said that is unlikely to happen, especially since ownership was transferred to the Public Building Commission in July 2019, and county officials remain confident they will win the appeal, and demolition will proceed.