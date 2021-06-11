New Moline city adminstrator to be paid $180,000

Vitas will be paid up to $5,000 in relocation costs to move to Moline and up to $2,500 for his first month of temporary housing. He must establish permanent residence within corporate city limits by mid December.

In addition to his salary from Moline, Vitas will be given two weeks paid vacation his first six months on the job and then four weeks of paid vacation during the first year of employment. Between his second and fourth years of employment, he will accrue five weeks of vacation annually. If Vitas is still employed with Moline after four years, he will earn six weeks of vacation per year.

In addition to health insurance benefits, the city will contribute up to 8.5% of Vitas' base salary ($15,300) toward a retirement or deferred compensation plan. Vitas will be provided a city-paid cell phone, but will not receive a vehicle allowance. Instead, he will be allowed to use a city-owned vehicle.

Vitas will receive a performance evaluation after six months on the job and then once per year after that. "The city administrator, city council and mayor will bring any perceived problems or inadequacies to the attention of the other, in private, and will exercise a good faith effort to mutually resolve such perceived problems or inadequacies," the agreement states.