New Moline city adminstrator to be paid $180,000

Incoming Moline City Administrator Bogdan "Bob" Vitas will be paid an annual salary of $180,000, according to his employment agreement, approved by council members earlier this week and signed by Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati on Thursday.
By comparison, current Interim City Administrator Marty Vanags is being paid $218,400 annually; former Administrator Lisa Kotter was paid $175,000 and her predecessor, Doug Maxeiner, was earning $162,500 annually when he resigned in January 2019.
Vitas begins work Monday. He comes to the city with a bumpy work history, having been fired or forced to resign from his last three city management jobs. He was terminated as town manager for South Palm Beach, Fla., in 2017, where he was earning $103,000; Vitas was fired as city manager of Key West, Fla. in 2014; and he resigned suddenly as village administrator of Lake Zurich, Ill., a northern Chicago suburb, in 2011, leaving with a severance payout of $85,000.
Vitas will be paid up to $5,000 in relocation costs to move to Moline and up to $2,500 for his first month of temporary housing. He must establish permanent residence within corporate city limits by mid December.
In addition to his salary from Moline, Vitas will be given two weeks paid vacation his first six months on the job and then four weeks of paid vacation during the first year of employment. Between his second and fourth years of employment, he will accrue five weeks of vacation annually. If Vitas is still employed with Moline after four years, he will earn six weeks of vacation per year.
In addition to health insurance benefits, the city will contribute up to 8.5% of Vitas' base salary ($15,300) toward a retirement or deferred compensation plan. Vitas will be provided a city-paid cell phone, but will not receive a vehicle allowance. Instead, he will be allowed to use a city-owned vehicle.
Vitas will receive a performance evaluation after six months on the job and then once per year after that. "The city administrator, city council and mayor will bring any perceived problems or inadequacies to the attention of the other, in private, and will exercise a good faith effort to mutually resolve such perceived problems or inadequacies," the agreement states.
The seven-page agreement covers what happens if he is terminated, stating that if Vitas is fired without cause, he will receive four months of his base salary ($60,000) in severance. If Vitas is terminated with cause, he will receive nothing. Reasons for cause include breaking the law, dishonesty or misconduct.
Vitas' hiring comes at a critical time in the city, as it navigates the development of several acres of riverfront land once the old I-74 bridge comes down; refills numerous upper-level vacant positions; and decides how to spend $20 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.