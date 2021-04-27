New Moline mayor, four new aldermen sworn in Tuesday night

Former 4th Ward Alderman Dick Potter, who chose not to run for reelection after a total of 18 years on city council, stayed and greeted well-wishers and chatted with his replacement, Timion.

After the meeting, Rayapati thanked Acri and the outgoing council members.

"Anyone who steps up for public service should be commended, so I am thankful they did that for all the years they (served)," Rayapati said. "I'm excited for this new phase of leadership. I'm excited to work together with the community and the council and all of the employees to really make Moline a place that we all cherish."

Macias said he was eager to get started.

"We already have some work in the pipeline," Macias said. "I want to look at the hiring of a city administrator and from there, really building a team that jells together and building the foundation to take the city forward. I'm listening and I'm learning. I'm just excited that I'm part of this new chapter for Moline.

"I'm just happy the residents of Moline spoke. Other people stepped up and they are looking to bring about positive change, and I feel really good about it. What kind of legacy can I leave?" Macias said. "I want to take some time to visualize that and work with the rest of the council to make some really cool things happen."