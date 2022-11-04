New multi-use trail opens in Silvis and East Moline, begins connection to Grand Illinois Trail

A new off-road, multi-use trail in East Moline and Silvis is open after more than a decade of planning.

The mostly off-road paths connect East Moline's Becon Harbor Parkway Trail along the Mississippi River, to 10th Street in Silvis. That includes 2.4 miles of new paved off-street trail and about 0.56 miles of on-street bike lane.

The goal is to eventually connect the Great River Trail along the Mississippi River with the Hennepin Canal Parkway Trail in Colona, hooking into the 475-mile Grand Illinois Trail and the American Discovery Trail.

City officials and U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos celebrated the $4 million project's finish on Friday with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

"When you look at a bike trail, or a hiking trail, or a pedestrian trail, it's all about value added in a community. This isn't a must-have but this is a sure nice-to-have," Bustos said.

Before she was elected to Congress, Bustos served as an alderman in East Moline, first elected in 2007, representing one of the wards the trail now goes through. At that time, she said, the council was already talking about the bike trail.

East Moline Director of Engineering Tim Kammler said the project was helped by a federal and state transportation funds.

Separately, East Moline was awarded a nearly $24 million grant to improve streetscaping and connectivity of major East Moline hubs — the Rust Belt, downtown, and the Bend area.

And non-car transportation and recreation options, such as the new trail, helps fuel East Moline's goal.

"We're so excited about the improvements that are going to happen downtown soon," Kammler said. "Everything connects together."

"East Moline is a city on the move," Bustos said.

When first embarking on the project, city officials envisioned a one and done 9.47-mile connection from the Great River Trail along the Mississippi River to the Hennepin Canal Parkway Trail in Colona.

The planned trail would've run through East Moline, Silvis, Carbon Cliff, and Colona, requiring each municipality's help and cooperation.

But engineering delays, funding troubles, and extra review delayed the project by more than a decade, and required municipalities to scale back their plans.

East Moline began construction in 2021 on its portion of the trail, and Kammler said other municipalities are working on another grant to build the last connectors.

"We're still just a little short getting all the way out to Colona," Kammler said. "The villages we're partnered with and Silvis are working hard on another grant to finish that last little step."