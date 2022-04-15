New overlook planned for Davenport's Veterans Memorial Park

Construction will begin this spring at Davenport's riverfront Veterans Memorial Park that’ll add a new overlook and trails.

It is the first major construction on the 43-acre park since its dedication in 2011.

Davenport city officials expect improvements to the park, southwest of Marquette Street and River Drive, to be completed by late summer.

The city plans to add a river overlook with built-in benches and sun shades near the bike path as well as walking paths and landscaping to the park, which was dedicated in 2011. Those additions add to an existing flagpole court, allée of trees and parking lot.

Bill Churchill, president of the Friends of Veterans Memorial Park Davenport, said since the group's formation in 2010 it has aimed to bring a place of reflection for local veterans, families and the public.

"We want to pay tribute to the people who have — not only the actual veterans themselves, who have served in our United States military to protect and defend our country and our rights, everything that we're blessed with here, but it's also intended for people of the families of veterans that also sacrifice anytime a family member goes into harm's way," Churchill said.

"I'm a Vietnam veteran. I can't imagine what my parents were thinking when they saw me leaving the airport."

Plans show asphalt walkways connecting the parking lot to the river outlook and crushed limestone walkways circling the flagpole court and a wildflower prairie. A permanent brick paver walk would add a connector to those trails.

The city budgeted $800,000 for the project in fiscal 2022 as part of its six-year capital improvement plan.

If future funding can be secured, a master plan includes more — an informal grass amphitheater, another event space, and an expanded paved walking area surrounding the flagpoles and an expanded system of paths circling the green spaces.

Unless a generous donor comes forward, Churchill said, the park's final construction updates would likely have to wait for another opening for funding in the city's capital improvement budget.

In the meantime, Churchill said, the friends organization plans to piecemeal doable improvements as the group can raise money to complete them.

For example, the friends group commissioned a Davenport art teacher to design and paint a 40-foot wide, 8-foot tall mural depicting the five branches of the U.S. armed forces. The artwork, already finished, is set to be installed at the park once the summer's construction is completed, Churchill said.

Right now, he said, the massive mural is being stored in the garage of the artist, Dave Schaeffer, an art instructor at Davenport West High School.

Other projects the friends group has in mind include applying for military artifacts to put on display, such as a tank, to add to the park, he said.

Veterans Memorial Park, along with Centennial Park, used to be the site of the Davenport city landfill.

The city plans to have a groundbreaking ceremony May 5 for the new construction.

“The city looks forward to the completion of this phase honoring veterans and is proud to note the project will be constructed with a workforce comprised of several veterans,” the city’s public works department wrote on its Facebook page.

Mayor Mike Matson, an original member of the friends committee when he was an alderman, said he expected it could take as long as five more years to get funding in the capital improvement budget for the next phase of improvements to the park. Matson thanked the council and friends group for making the park a priority.

"It means so much to the city and veterans," said Matson, who is a retired Army Sergeant Major. "I look forward to standing at the overlook. "

