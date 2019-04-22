MOLINE — A new Moline-Coal Valley School Board was sworn in Monday night. One of the board's first actions was to appoint a new principal for Lincoln-Irving Elementary School.
The new board met in closed session and returned to approve Rosalva Portillo as Lincoln-Irving principal for the 2019-2020 school year. She is currently the director of English Language Services for the East Moline School District. Previously, she was a third-grade bilingual teacher for Moline-Coal Valley from 2007 to 2014.
Portillo has her master's degree in educational leadership and her bachelor's in bilingual/bicultural education at Western Illinois University. She has endorsements in English as a second language, elementary education, language arts, foreign language-Spanish, and bilingual education-Spanish.
Following the closed session, board members also voted to approve the nonre-employment of educational support personnel Jesus Cruz for reasons other than reduction in force.
Monday marked the transition of school board members following the April 2 election. All members took the oath of office, including new board member Audrey Adamson, and Kate Schaefer and Justin Anderson, both of whom were elected to new four-year terms. New board member Maria Trigueros was absent.
Following seating of the new board, members cast votes for the new president and vice president of the board. All present members voted to approve Sangeetha Rayapati to serve as board president. Board members then voted to approve Kate Schaefer, who most recently served as board president, to serve as vice president. All present members voted to approve this action with the exception Anderson. After the meeting, Anderson said he voted no because he did not agree with the decision.
Before seating the new board, Schaefer recognized outgoing members Tim Miller and Susan Tucker for their service to Moline-Coal Valley. Both members did not seek re-election.
In other business, board members:
- Heard concerns from Superintendent Lanty McGuire about Senate Bill 1189, which he said is a physical education bill that would “cause us a lot of problems.” He said if it moved forward, the bill would require the district to hire more physical education teachers and devote more space to physical education. McGuire said districts throughout the state would be similarly impacted.
- Approved several board policy revisions.