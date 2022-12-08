New program in Moline aimed to help small businesses

Hoping to revitalize empty storefronts, Moline is planning to offer a new forgivable loan program to provide financial assistance for eligible Moline-based businesses.

Spearheaded by the community and economic development department with assistance from a consultant, the Business Owner Occupied Stabilization Transformation Program, or BOOST, is a forgivable loan program that will provide financial assistance to Moline-based businesses that qualify. It will utilize about $1.1 million in restrictive American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

Council approved the program Tuesday, Dec. 7 in a 7-1 vote. Seventh Ward Ald. Mike Waldron voted no, saying restrictive ARPA funds should be used for water and sewer.

"It's an excellent program and I think it's going to do really well but I cannot support it," Waldron said. "Restrictive ARPA funds are needed for water and sewer and I believe that should have been our goal."

Eligible applicants are broken into two categories, entrepreneur and accelerator. Assistance can be provided for new business start-ups that have been established within the last 12 months or three months of applying. Those who are already in business and looking to expand are also eligible.

Depending on the size and type of business, loans of $10,000 to $80,000 will be available. Home-based food and food-truck based can receive up to $35,000 and brick-and-mortar type stores can receive up to $80,000.

Community Development Manager KJ Whitley said since giving a presentation on the program at the Tuesday, Nov. 29 council meeting, a few different people have expressed interest with one hoping to buy the former Family Video store and another one wanting to buy the Donut Delite store on 16th Street.

"Everyone's heard about this program, there's a lot of buzz out there," Whitley said.

To qualify, businesses can have no more than 50 full-time employees which include the owner, the business most be independently owned and operated within Moline, must be actively operational within ten days of assistance, and remain operational for at least two years.

Applicants will also be required to attend business-building workshops, work with program mentors, and create a business as part of the application process.

Sixth Ward Ald. Pat O'Brien said it's an excellent program and doesn't think putting it off for further down the road is going to help with filling empty storefronts.

"I want to see these empty storefronts with businesses in them," O'Brien said.

The program will also target specific economically challenged areas such as the Illinois 92 corridor, 15th and 16th street commercial corridor, Avenue of the Cities, Olde Towne and Uptown, and the SouthPark Mall area.

A request for proposals seeking a consultant is scheduled to go out by the end of December with the goal of hiring a consultant in February 2023 with business workshops and BOOST applications being accepted starting March 2023.