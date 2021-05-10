New Rock Island city aldermen sworn in

Robinson also thanked his parents, Ida and Moses Robinson, for inspiring him. Ida is the founder of the Rock Island Martin Luther King Jr. Center.

"I am definitely a product of the village raising the child," Robinson said. "I thank everyone who voted for me. (To) those who did not vote for me, I pray that I can be there for you to be that voice like I mentioned in the campaign. That's the whole purpose of me sitting here, to be that sounding board for you. I thank everyone and I am honored to be here."

Gilbert, who was Rock Island city clerk from 2016 to 2019, said it was an emotional moment for her.

"Three of my siblings are here tonight, along with my daughter. The other most important people are watching from heaven," Gilbert said, naming her late husband and her parents.

"My father raised six children to be individuals and to speak our minds, especially when something was wrong," Gilbert said. "I know he'd be watching me tonight and he'd be really proud of me for what I accomplished in going from city clerk to alderwoman."