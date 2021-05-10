New Rock Island city aldermen sworn in

Newly-elected Rock Island Aldermen Moses Robinson, Ward 1; and Judith Gilbert, Ward 3; were sworn in Monday night, along with re-elected Mayor Mike Thoms and Alderman Dave Geenen, Ward 7.
Alderman Dylan Parker, Ward 5, also was re-elected, but was absent. He will be sworn in during the May 24 meeting.
As role call was taken of the new council, the family-packed council chambers burst into applause with the reading of each name.
Among those in attendance were several of Thoms' family members, including his elderly father.
"It means a lot to me to have him here to witness this moment," Thoms said. "He's been my mentor; he's been the one that set the pace, telling me and encouraging me to get involved in the community throughout the years. My parents showed the example of what it takes to get involved and make a difference.
"Thank you very much to all of my family for their support."
Robinson also thanked his family.
"I echo that statement; my family is here," Robinson said, interrupted by more applause. "My beautiful wife, Yosava, has definitely pushed me through years to the place where I am."
Robinson also thanked his parents, Ida and Moses Robinson, for inspiring him. Ida is the founder of the Rock Island Martin Luther King Jr. Center.
"I am definitely a product of the village raising the child," Robinson said. "I thank everyone who voted for me. (To) those who did not vote for me, I pray that I can be there for you to be that voice like I mentioned in the campaign. That's the whole purpose of me sitting here, to be that sounding board for you. I thank everyone and I am honored to be here."
Gilbert, who was Rock Island city clerk from 2016 to 2019, said it was an emotional moment for her.
"Three of my siblings are here tonight, along with my daughter. The other most important people are watching from heaven," Gilbert said, naming her late husband and her parents.
"My father raised six children to be individuals and to speak our minds, especially when something was wrong," Gilbert said. "I know he'd be watching me tonight and he'd be really proud of me for what I accomplished in going from city clerk to alderwoman."
Alderwoman Jenni Swanson, Ward 4, welcomed Robinson and Gilbert to city council.
"We are very happy to have you here joining us and we look forward to working with all of you on the betterment of Rock Island," Swanson said.
Thoms thanked outgoing council members Ivory Clark, Ward 1; and James Spurgetis, Ward 3; and presented each with commemorative plaque honoring their service. Clark was absent, and Spurgetis attended virtually.