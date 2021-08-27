New Rock Island City Clerk ready for the responsibility

When Samantha Gange saw the posting for Rock Island city clerk, she knew it was the perfect job for her.
Gange brings plenty of experience to City Hall, most recently serving as director of quality assurance at Arrowhead Youth and Family Services for two years. Prior to that, she spent eight years working at Black Hawk College, three of them as assistant to the vice president for instruction.
"My heart has always been in the public sector," she said. "When I saw this posting for the city clerk position, it took all of my skills through the years in one job description. I've always had a passion for serving people, that's just where my heart is."
Gange began working as clerk Aug. 9 and will be officially appointed during the Sept. 27 city council meeting.
Gange earned her bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Kentucky in Lexington and her master's degree in public administration from the University of Illinois, Springfield.
During her time at the University of Kentucky, she worked as an assistant for the law professors. After graduation, she was able to put her political science degree to use.
"Once I received my bachelor's degree, I was hired by the Commonwealth of Kentucky with the legislative branch as an assistant for a statutory committee. I was the legislative assistant for that committee."
Gange was born and raised in West Fargo, North Dakota with her two sisters, two step-sisters and one step-brother. She moved to Kentucky at the age of 21, where she lived for 10 years before moving to the Illinois Quad-Cities with her family 10 years ago. Her mother is a sociology professor for Western Illinois University, Quad-Cities campus.
"I fell in love with the Quad-Cities," she said. "Everybody has been so welcoming; it's a great fit."
Gange is the mother of 10-month old twins, a boy and a girl, and has "two bonus kids" with her partner.
As the city prepares to spend $27.5 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, Gange said she is "excited to be a part of it," in addition to the next municipal election in 2023.
"I'm excited to see some growth in this position as the city clerk," she said. "Anything I can do to ensure a higher level of transparency and good communication between City Hall and the residents."