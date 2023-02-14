After many years without, Moline is planning a citywide festival.

Due to the popularity and high turnout of Moline's week-long 150th birthday bash in August 2022, the city is planning for another festival this coming summer. At a September council meeting, City Administrator Bob Vitas said it will be on a smaller scale.

Vitas told the council that it will likely be a two-day, weekend event with most activities being held in the evening rather than an entire day.

The city is asking residents to help name the annual arts and music festival along with any feedback about what they enjoyed and what can be improved upon for the next festival. Residents can access the survey online.

In September, council members passed a resolution authorizing city staff to apply for a $100,000 grant through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The city is planning to commit $100,000 for any costs that are not covered by the potential grant award.