New timeline in Eastern Iowa Community College chancellor search established

A new timeline has been established in the search for a chancellor for the Eastern Iowa Community College District.

In a news release issued Tuesday by Johnna Kerres, associate director for marketing and communications, applications will now be accepted through May 3.

New applications will be reviewed by the search committee on May 11 to determine candidates for initial confidential interviews on May 18.

Up to three additional finalists will then be recommended to the EICCD Board of Trustees for consideration.

All finalists will then be invited to visit the Eastern Iowa Community College District for interviews and forums the week of June 6.

A search for a new chancellor has been in the works since current Chancellor Don Doucette announced earlier this year that he will retire effective July 1. Doucette has served as the district’s chancellor since 2011.

Four finalists had been chosen from 27 applications that had been submitted earlier this year. However, two of those candidates dropped out of the running when they accepted jobs elsewhere.

The other two finalists from that initial group are Dr. Ellen Bluth, EICC vice chancellor for workforce and economic development, and Dr. John Maduko, vice president for academic and student affairs at Minnesota State Community and Technical College.

Bluth and Maduko were to be involved in public forums this week. However, during a special meeting Saturday, the district’s board of trustees voted to extend the search for a new chancellor and the public forums for Bluth and Maduko were postponed.

Board member Kendra Beck, who is on the search committee, said during Saturday’s meeting that she did not feel the committee’s job was complete.

“We really felt we had four really good candidates and were hopeful that we could fill the chancellor position from them,” Beck said. “One of the objectives of the search committee was to recommend three to four candidates. I don’t feel we’ve completed our job as a search committee.”

Board member Bill Vetter, who also served on the search committee, said the decision on a new chancellor was not only critical for the institution, but for the region and the institution’s competitiveness and future successes.

Honey Bedell, chief of staff of the Chancellor’s Cabinet, said it needed to be clear that the two candidates remaining were excellent candidates.

The district is comprised of the community colleges in Scott, Clinton and Muscatine counties.

