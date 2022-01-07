New Treasury rule puts plans for larger Scott County youth detention center in question

Plans to build a new, larger juvenile detention in Scott County have grown more complicated in the wake of new federal guidance on how state and local governments may use COVID-19 recovery dollars.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Thursday issued its final rules on the use of $350 billion provided to state, local and tribal governments across the country as part of the American Rescue Plan to support their response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior federal guidance stated the money could broadly be used to: Provide assistance aid to households, small businesses, nonprofits and industries hard hit by the pandemic; provide premium pay for essential government workers; support public health response; replace lost tax and fee revenue caused by the pandemic; and invest in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
The interim guidance issued in May stated recovery dollars could be used to "support for prevention, mitigation and other services in congregate living facilities and schools," including incarceration settings, County budget director David Farmer told supervisors this fall.
However, Thursday's final rule states that "Treasury presumes that the following capital projects are generally ineligible: Construction of new correctional facilities as a response to an increase in rate of crime; Construction of new congregate facilities to decrease spread of COVID-19 in the facility."
Scott County supervisors' have said they intend to use more than $7 million in federal COVID-19 recovery dollars to help pay for the estimated $21.75 million building.
County officials have said a larger detention facility providing more physical separation of personnel and juveniles would aid detention staff in meeting pandemic operational needs and implementing COVID-19 mitigation tactics. That would include space for a medical suite and to isolate COVID-positive juveniles from others to prevent possible outbreaks, as well as eliminate the use of double-bunking and provide improved air handling and ventilation.
What the ruling will mean for the county's plans to build more juvenile detention beds, though, is unclear.
"The rule was only released yesterday and Scott County Administration and related departments are still learning and evaluating the rule changes," Farmer responded in an email.
Supervisors on Thursday -- the same day the Treasury issued its final ruling -- approved a $997,070 contract with Wold Architects and Engineers for architectural, engineering and construction administration services to design the 40-bed Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center and attached Youth Assessment Center.
Farmer wrote he will provide an update to the Board of Supervisors at a future date, but added the rule "has no foreseeable impact to the contract that was approved last night by the Board of Supervisors."
The contract was not funded out of the county's allotment of ARPA dollars, Farmer wrote.
The final rule takes effect on April 1. Until then, the interim final rule remains in effect.
"Funds used consistently with the (interim final rule) while it is in effect are in compliance with the (Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds) program," according to the Treasury Department. "However, recipients can choose to take advantage of the final rule’s flexibilities and simplifications now, even ahead of the effective date."
County staff anticipates it would take Wold about eight months to finalize construction documents and the county soliciting construction bids sometime in August.
Scott County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Beck responded in a text Friday that county officials had not had time to thoroughly review the new ruling and could not comment.
Thursday's updated guidance on eligible and ineligible uses of COVID-19 recovery funds comes after the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama called for a probe and halt to Alabama's plans to spend $400 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to build new state prisons, which would consume about 20% of Alabama’s total COVID-19 relief funds.
The ALCU said building new correctional facilities was an inappropriate use of the money, arguing prison construction does nothing to help the state be more responsive during the pandemic and does not address ongoing civil rights violations within the state's prison systems. Additionally, the ACLU argued Alabama was only using the funds to offset interest costs for issuing bonds to fund the rest of the construction.
The Davenport NAACP, local pastors and juvenile justice advocates have made similar arguments in opposition to Scott County's plans to use rescue funds to help pay for the 40-bed facility — which would more than double existing capacity.
Scott County officials had initially discussed whether a bond referendum would be needed to pay to build a larger youth detention center but anticipated being able to pay as they go, thanks in part to the influx of federal dollars.
Supervisors last month dismissed calls to delay plans in the wake of the creation of a statewide task force to improve Iowa's juvenile justice system.
State and local NAACP officials have also called for a state audit and "full examination" of Scott County's juvenile justice system, including a review of judicial practices, deferment programs, police referrals, racial disparities and the use of waivers to adult court.
Critics argue a 40-bed facility is over-sized and unneeded, and that it will only fuel the existing disproportionate incarceration of young people of color and high number of Scott County youth waived to adult court.
County officials contend the larger facility is needed to address overcrowding and long-term capacity needs.
Supervisor Ken Croken, a chief critic and the lone dissenting vote among supervisors over the county's juvenile detention plans, voted against awarding the contract to Wold absent a competitive bidding process.
"This is not responsible government and it is a disservice to our taxpayers," Croken said during Thursday's meeting.
To date, the county has awarded Wold contracts totaling more than $1.2 million since 2019 to conduct a needs assessment of the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center and Scott Jail; to convene and facilitate a community task force to assess juvenile detention capacity needs; and to develop a schematic design based on the recommendations.
Corken did not immediately return a message Friday seeking comment on the Treasury's Department's final rule.
Tammy Speidel, director of facility and support services for Scott County, said hiring a different firm would likely cost the county months' worth of work and preparation.
Supervisor Tony Knobbe argued Wold is already intimately familiar with the county's needs and priorities related to juvenile detention and rehabilitation.
"This a company we’ve worked with before," Knobbe said. "We stay on this horse and ride it across the stream."
Supervisors on Thursday also approved a resolution revoking a $1.75 million purchase agreement for Burke Dry Cleaners property at 936 W. 4th St., with tentative plans to use the site to build the 40-bed juvenile detention facility.
The purchase agreement was contingent on the results of an environmental site assessment of the property.
Recent findings of environmental testing indicated a reportable level of tetrachloroethene (dry cleaner solvent) in groundwater and a visible presence of petroleum product.
"The site can be remediated. The question is how long and to what extent," Speidel said.
Not knowing that answer, county officials said they were not willing to accept that risk on behalf of the county or taxpayers.
Rather, supervisors and county officials seemed to agree the best fit would be to tear down the county's warehouse at 4715 Tremont Ave. and either building a new, smaller county warehouse elsewhere or renting warehouse space.
Supervisors had previously discussed early last year the possibility of tearing down the Tremont Avenue building to accommodate a new, expanded juvenile detention center.
The warehouse previously housed a county jail annex, but due to its age would require $2 million to $3 million worth of repairs, Speidel said.