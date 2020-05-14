New website launched to help businesses apply for grants and loans

Freeman said the Livestories platform will simplify the search process of businesses seeking financial assistance.

"It will minimize the stress of business owners and provides a one-stop shop to see what resources are available and helps facilitate the application process," Freeman said.

Acri said she glad the cities of Moline, East Moline and Rock Island were able to launch the program together in an effort to help support businesses.

"There is a lot of information out there and it can be overwhelming for business owners," Acri said. "FORWARD will generate available funding sources based on the individual business profile, so each business owner sees only those resources that apply to them."

Mahmud said 1,200 to 1,300 invitations have been sent to Quad-City businesses to participate in the platform, with more than 4,000 business profiles already created.

Thoms said 118 Quad-City businesses have been testing the website and providing feedback.

Thoms spoke about the platform during the May 11 Rock Island city council meeting, noting the site will help eliminate red tape and speed up the application process.