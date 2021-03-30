 Skip to main content
Newcomer faces former alderman in Colona's 2nd Ward April 6
Newcomer faces former alderman in Colona's 2nd Ward April 6

Two people are vying for election for a four-year term as alderman in Colona's 2nd Ward.

Mary Carlson has served before. Newcomer Sarah Lack is the daughter of outgoing Mayor Rick Lack.

Lack said she believed fiscal responsibility would be a key issue in the future.

"I want to be part of a council that oversees that the city's money is spent in the most responsible manner," she said, "to avoid cutting jobs and services while making improvements while helping the city grow."

Lack said she wanted to help Colona be the best version of itself.

Carlson said she was running to be a voice for the residents and to better understand their needs and wants. She said her goals were to keep a balanced budget, to work at bringing more businesses in, to help existing businesses and to work at beautifying the city corridors. She said important issues would be an open-door policy, minimizing the rise in property taxes and being a voice for everyone.

Mary Carlson

Mary Carlson
Sarah Lack

Sarah Lack

Sarah Lack

Age: 37

Occupation: Office clerk for an accounting office

Education: Attended Black Hawk College

Family: Single, parents Rick and Denise Lack, one sister, one brother

Political experience: none

Mary Carlson

Age: 74

Occupation: Retired from contractor position at Rock Island Arsenal; independent tax preparer

Education: Some college in accounting

Family: Husband, Walter; two sons; three bonus children; three grandchildren.

Political experience: Alderman, finance chair for Green Rock for four years, alderman and finance chair for Colona foreight years

