Newcomer faces former alderman in Colona's second ward April 6

Two people are vying for election for a four-year term as alderman in Colona's second ward.

Mary Carlson has served before. Newcomer Sarah Lack is the daughter of outgoing Mayor Rick Lack.

Lack said she believed fiscal responsibility would be a key issue in the future.

"I want to be part of a council that oversees that the city's money is spent in the most responsible manner," she said, "to avoid cutting jobs and services while making improvements while helping the city grow."

Lack said she wanted to help Colona be the best version of itself.

Carlson said she was running to be a voice for the residents and to better understand their needs and wants. She said her goals were to keep a balanced budget, to work at bringing more businesses in, to help existing businesses and to work at beautifying the city corridors. She said important issues would be an open-door policy, minimizing the rise in property taxes and being a voice for everyone.

