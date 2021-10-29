Newly approved Iowa political maps could shake up races for Congress, state senate

Newly approved political boundaries could shake up the race for southeast Iowa's congressional seat, and make for a competitive Iowa Senate race in Scott County.
State lawmakers on Thursday approved a second set of proposed election boundaries for the state’s congressional and legislative districts, sending the maps to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' desk for her expected signature.
The new political boundaries, drawn by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, will determine Iowans' political representation for the next 10 years.
Districts were created according to parameters laid out in the Iowa Constitution and state law which ignore political ramifications of redrawing congressional and legislative districts to reflect population changes shown in the 2020 Census.
Republicans rejected the first set of proposed maps over what GOP lawmakers said were concerns of compactness and population deviation among districts.
Davenport Republican Roby Smith, who voted to approve the new district boundaries, said Thursday the revised legislative maps were an improvement and meet state standards, but did not address every concern raised.
Smith, who did not return a message seeking comment Friday afternoon, would be paired with Davenport Democratic Sen. Jim Lykam in a newly drawn senate district that would stretch from northwest Davenport to West Branch and include rural Cedar County. Lykam also supports the new maps.
"They said because rural (communities) were shrinking, the districts would become more urban," said Lykam, who lives on the west side of Davenport. "Well, not this district. I became more rural. My old district, I was about 98% urban legislator. I have about 10 farmhouses in the whole district."
Lykam, who is up for re-election in 2022 and does not plan on moving, acknowledged it "will take more work" to win the district, "because I'm not known ... in those rural areas."
He was first elected to the Iowa Senate in a special election in 2016 and previously served eight terms in the Iowa House.
Asked if he plans to run against Smith, Lykam noted the Republican incumbent has an open Senate seat just across Jersey Ridge Road "that's pretty Republican, but I don't know what his thoughts are."
Lykam said Smith will be a top target for Democrats. Smith spearheaded sweeping changes to Iowa election laws Democrats call voter suppression and made the argument for voting down the first redistricting plan.
A total of 56 sitting state lawmakers would be tossed into the same districts under the approved maps — slightly less than than under the previous maps — or more than one-third of Iowa’s 150 total legislators.
In the Senate, a total of 13 Republicans and seven Democrats are placed in the same district with an incumbent — two Democratic on Democratic, five Republican on Republican and three Democratic vs. Republican.
In the House, 36 members are paired together in 17 different primaries, with all but three involving two or more Republicans.
The Democratic matchups would include Davenport Reps. Cindy Winckler and Monica Kurth, who live in the western part of Davenport.
"It was a fair system that we need to stand behind," Winckler said Friday. "Certainly, we want both of us to move forward (representing Scott County residents), so we'll figure out a solution."
Winckler raised the possibility of running for a newly created open Senate seat that closely mirrors her current House district. The new maps also create an open House district to the east in Davenport, which would require one of the two to move.
The proposed maps would also pair GOP Reps. Bobby Kaufmann of Wilton and Ross Paustian of Walcott.
Paustian could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.
Kaufmann said he and Paustian have not made any decisions about their political futures.
"Every legislator that's been drawn into a district with an incumbent has three options: Run against each other, move or retire," Kaufmann said. "I haven't ruled any of the three out."
He said he and Paustian agreed to "we're going to let the dust settle and take time and think, and touch base ... at some time in November."
Kaufmann, though, said he was "excited at the opportunity to represent Scott County" and would "consider it an honor."
"I think they're fair maps for both Democrats and Republicans," he said. "And I want to emphatically state the far left was completely dishonest in their characterization of how we were going to handle the redistricting process. This notion that we were going to gerrymander was dishonest. And I'm glad they were proven wrong."
Democrats argued the first maps were fair and impartial, and warned that rejecting them would open the door to partisan gerrymandering by Republicans, who hold majorities in the Iowa House and Senate.
Instead, it turned out that the nonpartisan approach delivered the electoral advantage. Political analysts and strategists generally agree that the new maps protect Republicans' majority in the state for the next 10 years.
Based on 2020 presidential election results, only 18 of 50 newly drawn Senate districts and 37 of 100 newly drawn House districts were carried by President Joe Biden.
Democrats, though, acknowledge the maps meet the requirements of Iowa law and the state constitution.
At the congressional level, Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks' home in Ottumwa would be drawn into Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, which is represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne of West Des Moines.
"I have indicated that I will be a candidate for re-election," Miller-Meeks said in a statement Thursday evening. "I will be evaluating the new districts to determine my next step, which I will be announcing shortly."
That, Miller-Meeks suggested, could include challenging Axne for the 3rd District U.S. House seat. Axne has not officially declared whether she will seek re-election or run for Iowa governor.
Much of Miller-Meeks' current district, including Davenport and Iowa City, would end up in a newly drawn open 1st Congressional District, which lacks an incumbent.
Iowa City Democrat and state Rep. Christina Bohannan announced last month a challenge to Miller-Meeks in Iowa’s 2nd District. Under the new maps, Iowa City would be drawn into Iowa’s 1st District.
"Thrilled that we had a fair, nonpartisan redistricting process! Welcome to IA-01, Southeastern Iowa. Now let's turn it blue," Bohannan tweeted Thursday.
Miller-Meeks is serving in her first term in Congress after winning last year's election for Iowa's open 2nd district seat by six votes, after Democrat Rita Hart ended her 2020 election challenge before the U.S. House in March.
Lee Enterprises Des Moines Bureau chief Erin Murphy and Cedar Rapids Gazette reporter James Lynch contributed to this report