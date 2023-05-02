Four new alderpersons were sworn into Moline City Council Tuesday evening.

Debbie Murphy will be representing the 1st Ward; Abdur Razzaque representing the 3rd Ward; Jessica Finch representing the 5th Ward; and Anna Castro representing the 7th Ward.

Now former aldermen Scott Williams, Mike Wendt, Sam Moyer, and Mike Waldron did not run for re-election.

A short questionnaire was sent to the new alderpersons, asking them why they decided to run and what experience they bring to city council, what goals they have, what they want constituents to know about them, and what they hope to accomplish.

Debbie Murphy, 1st Ward

How long have you been a Moline resident?

I have been a resident of Moline for approximately 24 years.

What do/did you do for a living?

I retired from John Deere as a Global Forecast Analyst for Service Parts with a strong background in Supply Management.

What experience do you bring to council?

My corporate experience and I have previously served on the Florence Aldridge Early Learning Center Board of Directors in East Moline, United Way initiatives through John Deere and served as a Western IL University Mentor for RI High School. I served as a member of the City of Moline Human Rights Commission.

Why did you decide to run?

I wanted to serve my community and learn more about city government.

What is Moline missing?

I will be better equipped to answer this question next year this time.

What do you want your ward residents to know about you?

I want my 1st Ward residents to know I care about their concerns and point of view. I have been their neighbor for 20 years. I will do my best to represent them.

What are you looking forward to accomplishing on council?

This first year I want to learn as much as I can and work with my fellow council members to keep leading Moline into a positive direction.

Abdur Razzaque, 3rd Ward

How long have you been a Moline resident?

My family and I have lived in Moline for 15 years.

What do/did you do for a living?

I work at World Relief Moline as a database and finance specialist.

What experience do you bring to council?

As an accounting and finance professional, I think my strongest qualities are in helping with budgets and setting priorities for my ward. I’ve lived in Moline for a significant amount of time, so I think I’m well-versed in building connections across communities as well.

Why did you decide to run?

I have always wanted to take on a bigger role in my community, but I was never sure if running for local government would be the best fit for me. However, while working at World Relief and meeting newcomers to the city, I realized that I hold a very unique perspective as an immigrant, and I would be able to represent that perspective in a larger setting for the sake of other families like my own.

What is Moline missing?

I think Moline is missing the final sell. What I mean by that is, I have met a lot of people who move to Moline but are usually just passing through. I want people to know that Moline is a great place to set down roots and call home. I want to see college kids excited about showing off their hometown. I want to see more community programs for youths, single parents, and elderly residents. We can start small with outdoor picnics, live music, and small festivals to support local businesses.

What do you want your ward residents to know about you?

I want my ward residents to know that I consider this position as a way for me to bridge the communication gap between them and their local government. I often talk to my neighbors when I am sitting out on my porch, working in the yard, going on a walk or just checking the mail, so I’ve always been open to hearing what people have to say and I will always be committed to that. Thus, building a strong partnership with residents. Think of me as your neighbor!

What are you looking forward to accomplishing on council?

With the objectives of making neighborhoods safer and cleaner, I am really looking forward to talking to the council about improving roads and sidewalks and putting in more effort to keep the city clean. As I said earlier, I really want to see more community engagement, so I’m hoping to get ideas on how to create more ways to connect more people throughout the city. Finally, I want to make sure we are dedicating ourselves to consistently supporting local businesses.

Jessica Finch, 5th Ward

How long have you been a Moline resident?

I have officially been a Moline resident for six years. However, I grew up in the Quad Cities and spent a lot of time in Moline with my grandparents. I also attended a private school in Moline. Since then, I have developed a deeper appreciation for the community.

What do/did you do for a living?

I am a small business owner and daycare provider. I am very passionate about early childhood development and recognize the importance of local government in fostering accessibility to education, libraries and family resources.

What experience do you bring to council?

First and foremost, I am very motivated to support community development. I enjoy collaboration, advocacy, and problem-solving. In recent years, I have channeled my values into volunteering on multiple campaigns at the local, state, and national levels. Through those experiences, connections and conversations, I developed a strong sense of the issues that are important to this community including the need for strong leadership and support for small businesses.

Why did you decide to run?

As a mother, I want to ensure economic growth and opportunities that encourage my kids to stay in Moline and start their families here. As a small business owner and daycare provider, I recognize the importance of the services that the city of Moline has to offer. It is imperative that we invest in our future and youth by fostering economic growth and expanding community resources.

What is Moline missing?

Moline is a community with endless possibilities. Some things that are important to me and to this community include investing in small businesses and our parks and recreation.

What do you want your ward residents to know about you?

I am eager to step into the role of representing the 5th Ward of Moline. I want the 5th Ward residents to know that I am a trustworthy leader and that I value and appreciate their contribution to the community.

What are you looking forward to accomplishing on council?

Championing economic growth, supporting local businesses, raising residents’ voices and investing in local infrastructure.

Anna Castro, 7th Ward

How long have you been a Moline resident?

I am a third-generation Moliner, born and raised in the Floreciente neighborhood.

What do/did you do for a living?

I work at Augustana College in our TRIO Support Services Program. We provide services to first-generation students, low-income students, and students, and students with disabilities.

What experience do you bring to council?

I think my greatest experience is my ability to work and communicate with a very diverse group of people. In addition, through my work, I have experience in data collection, budgeting, fundraising, and strategic planning.

Why did you decide to run?

Living in Moline has shaped me into the person that I am today and I want to serve the community that has given me so much. I have 4 children, 2 who have graduated and 2 who are still attending college. As they (and others) are making decisions on where they want to live and work, I want Moline to be their number one choice.

What is Moline missing?

I think a few areas of growth for the city are to attract new businesses and fill our empty storefronts as well as improve the options for affordable housing.

What do you want your ward residents to know about you?

That I am grateful for their support. This is an elected position and I am here to serve them. Even if there is a difference of opinion or an issue I cannot resolve, I will always be open and willing to listen to their questions and concerns.

What are you looking forward to accomplishing on council?

During my time in office, I hope to help revitalize the city and build upon the success of our current council. I am excited to be part of this council and am looking forward to having open communication and being a voice for the residents of my ward.

