Newstracker: Colona gets help with water/sewer rate study

WHAT WE KNOW: The last increase in water rates in Colona was in 2016 and before that, the previous increase was 8-10 years earlier.

WHAT'S NEW: Alderman Larry Swemline told fellow aldermen Monday that the Illinois Rural Water Association was looking at city water rates at no cost to the city in order to make a recommendation on future rates. Swemline noted lift stations were over 40 years old, were having problems and the city needed to go out for bids for more generators for city wells.

In other business, Auditor John Timmer told the council the city's $5 million in unrestricted cash assets meant the city was in good financial shape with good liquidity and had paid down its liability substantially. He noted the city still had big revenue bonds and just paid those down by $20,000 for the year ending April 30, 2022.

"Those are also your lowest-interest bonds, so that made sense," he said. He also said the unfunded liability in the police pension fund was $2.675 million, which was a decrease from $3.9 million in 2019. "You've made some good progress," he said.

WHAT'S NEXT: The council plans to vote Feb. 14 on whether to make the campground manager position for Colona's Scott Family Park a year-round position and increase the salary. Alderman Amanda Stablein said the individual would not be eligible for health insurance for the first 90 days, and so the increase in cost to the city for the first full year would be less than $10,000.

"We are not going to have to take out a loan. It's barely much more money at all," she said. At $20 an hour, the total cost with health care and retirement benefits would be $69,880. It's planned that by making the position year-round, the manager would spend more time marketing the facility and would be able to do more maintenance work.