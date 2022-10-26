Newstracker: Geneseo approves balanced '23 budget

WHAT'S NEW: The city council approved the budget for 2023 on Tuesday, as well as the property tax levy of $1,570,414, which is a 4.99 percent increase over the 2021 levy. No truth-in-taxation hearing was required since the levy increase was less than five percent. The estimated tax rate is $1.0382, meaning the owner of a home with a market value of $150,000 assessed at $50,000 would see the city portion of his property taxes rise $13.05 from last year. Last year's tax rate was $1.0121. Equalized assessed valuation in Geneseo rose by 2.3 percent from $147,791,249 to an estimated $151,259,502.