Newstracker: Geneseo approves balanced '23 budget

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo has a $482,000 surplus in its proposed fiscal year 2023 budget.
WHAT'S NEW: The city council approved the budget for 2023 on Tuesday, as well as the property tax levy of $1,570,414, which is a 4.99 percent increase over the 2021 levy. No truth-in-taxation hearing was required since the levy increase was less than five percent. The estimated tax rate is $1.0382, meaning the owner of a home with a market value of $150,000 assessed at $50,000 would see the city portion of his property taxes rise $13.05 from last year. Last year's tax rate was $1.0121. Equalized assessed valuation in Geneseo rose by 2.3 percent from $147,791,249 to an estimated $151,259,502.
WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen recommended to city council the approval of a tax-increment financing (TIF) agreement with Maple Leaf Premier Properties' Geneseo Railside Storage. Jim and Rob Ries plan to expand the storage unit business from the original 36 units built in 2021. The TIF agreement would give the Ries the incremental property tax difference generated on the property through December of 2031 when the TIF expires, up to $52,915, which is the cost of demolition and site preparation. The total project cost is $230,600.