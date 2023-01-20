Next in line? Bettendorf taps Jeff Reiter for assistant city administrator

Bettendorf named the city's first-ever assistant city administrator this week as the city rapidly grows and plans for a future retirement of its longtime city administrator.

The City Council promoted Jeff Reiter, the city's economic development director, to also be assistant city administrator.

In effect, the position is a No. 2 to City Administrator Decker Ploehn, who has held the job for close to 33 years. According to the city, Reiter will work alongside Ploehn and gain an understanding of the city administrator's obligations.

"We've talked about succession planning over the last several years in all of the city's departments and, in particular, administration," Mayor Robert Gallagher said. "We believe it is important to have an assistant city administrator who has institutional knowledge to either support a new city administrator one day or fulfill that role themselves."

Reiter has logged 28 years working for Bettendorf. Before taking the helm as Bettendorf's lead on economic development in 2015, he was director of the Family Museum.

Although Ploehn said retirement is "certainly" in his future, he doesn't have a retirement date set — yet. Ultimately, the council will decide his replacement.

"I had always talked about going when the (Interstate 74) bridge is done, but there's a whole bunch of other things I'm having fun with and hopefully, if the council sees value in me, I'll go a little while longer."

Bettendorf's population grew by 17.7% in the past decade — from 33,217 residents in the 2010 census to 39,102 in the 2020 census.

And the city's landscape has rapidly changed. In the past eight years, the new Interstate 74 bridge wrapped up construction and new buildings, including the Bridges Lofts, Ascentra Credit Union, TBK Bank headquarters and Riverside Grill opened downtown. In 2017, the city struck a development deal with private developers to build the TBK Bank Sports Complex, spurring millions in development of restaurants, hotels and retail. And another major expansion with a golf range and more fields and retail is coming.

"Jeff was the lead dog in the sled on all of that," Ploehn said. "He's proved himself to be very knowledgeable in economic development and growing our tax base, and understanding the future for our city."

Reiter said he was excited to continue the city's trajectory.

"I was born and raised in Bettendorf and have worked for the city for more than 28 years," Reiter said. "I have seen many great things happen in Bettendorf over the years, and with the continued growth and development, I am excited to continue the positive momentum and trajectory that the city is on."