Niabi receives ZAA zoo accreditation

Niabi Zoo has been granted accreditation by the Zoological Association of America (ZAA).
Zoo Director Lee Jackson made the announcement in a press release Monday, calling the accreditation a proud achievement.
"ZAA accreditation establishes an extremely high bar with respect to professional standards and modern animal management practices," Jackson said. "We look forward to working with this exceptional organization as we continue to grow and improve."
Jackson said Tuesday this is the first time Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley, has received accreditation from the ZAA.
"We are really excited about this; this is fantastic news," he said. "It's a great validation of the work that goes on here. We hope it can open some doors and expand conservation work for more exhibits here in the Quad Cities."
There are two zoo accrediting organizations in the United States: ZAA and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). Niabi lost its AZA accreditation in 2012 when AZA inspectors noted problems with the facility's elephant enclosure and low staffing levels. The zoo's elephants were relocated to the Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas in 2013.
Niabi tried to regain AZA accreditation last summer, going through an exhaustive application process that involved onsite inspectors. Jackson was notified in September that Niabi was denied reaccreditation after the AZA noted its antiquated exhibits at the zoo and the lack of a reliable capital funding source.
Jackson said he and his staff went through a similar application process for ZAA accreditation in December. They were notified last week of the decision.
"Two (ZAA) inspectors came out and they spent two days with us," Jackson said. "They met with staff, looked at records and toured the grounds. They were not concerned with antiquated exhibits. The ZAA is strictly focused on animal welfare, safety, education and conservation."
Jackson said the zoo's application packet included more than 1,000 pages of documents. He plans to reapply for AZA accreditation as soon as some of the older exhibits are updated.
In the meantime, ZAA accreditation still brings opportunities for Niabi.
"It opens the door for more partnerships and collaboration," Jackson said. "We hope to bring in new species. It's very exciting."