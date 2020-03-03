Niabi receives ZAA zoo accreditation

Niabi tried to regain AZA accreditation last summer, going through an exhaustive application process that involved onsite inspectors. Jackson was notified in September that Niabi was denied reaccreditation after the AZA noted its antiquated exhibits at the zoo and the lack of a reliable capital funding source.

Jackson said he and his staff went through a similar application process for ZAA accreditation in December. They were notified last week of the decision.

"Two (ZAA) inspectors came out and they spent two days with us," Jackson said. "They met with staff, looked at records and toured the grounds. They were not concerned with antiquated exhibits. The ZAA is strictly focused on animal welfare, safety, education and conservation."

Jackson said the zoo's application packet included more than 1,000 pages of documents. He plans to reapply for AZA accreditation as soon as some of the older exhibits are updated.

In the meantime, ZAA accreditation still brings opportunities for Niabi.

"It opens the door for more partnerships and collaboration," Jackson said. "We hope to bring in new species. It's very exciting."

