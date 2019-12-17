'No one is above the law': Cheri Bustos and Dave Loebsack will vote for impeachment

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., and Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, will vote to impeach President Donald Trump, the Quad-Cities congressmembers announced in separate statements Tuesday afternoon.

"With both a profound sense of constitutional duty and deep respect for the Office of the Presidency, I will solemnly cast my vote in favor of both articles of impeachment for Senate consideration," Bustos said in a statement. "No one is above the law, and there is beyond ample evidence that President Trump abused the tremendous powers of the presidency to jeopardize our national security and that of our allies."

Bustos represents the Illinois Quad-Cities' 17th Congressional District, a purple-hued district considered competitive by Republicans. She's one of the last Democrats to announce her vote on impeachment, which the House is expected to take up Wednesday.

Loebsack, who announced his retirement from Congress earlier this year, had not announced his vote but was expected to favor impeachment.