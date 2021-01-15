No tickets available for Biden's inauguration; unprecedented security measures in place

With online chatter showing plans for more violent protests, security will be unprecedented to protect the incoming administration and attendees against right-wing extremists and domestic terrorists. More than 21,000 National Guard troops from around the country have been activated for the event.

Traditionally, 200,000 tickets are distributed in a first-come, first-served process through local Senate and Congressional offices. Those with tickets would have been allowed access to the areas closest to the western steps of the Capitol where the ceremony takes place. Those without tickets would have been allowed to fill up remaining space on the Mall.

A request for two tickets sent to the office of U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, back in early November was replied to Dec. 23.

"Thank you so much once again for requesting tickets through our office!" the email read. "As promised, I am reaching out to provide the recent update that we have received from the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) here in Washington.