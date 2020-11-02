No vendors respond to Moline's request for library coffee shop proposal

No vendors have responded to the city of Moline's request for proposals seeking a business owner to lease and operate the coffee shop inside the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St.
The deadline to submit a proposal was by noon Nov. 2. Library Director Bryon Lear said the contract for the current coffee shop, The Java Lab, expires at the end of February, 2021. The lease for the next vendor will begin March 1, 2021.
"The current coffee shop is still there and still operating in the space," Lear said. "We are very happy with the current services provided by that vendor. I'll reach out the library board on the next steps."
Lear said The Java Lab owner is welcome to continue their lease. He said the library board of trustees conducted the RFP process at the request of city council, which is a normal part of doing business with the city.
Support Local Journalism
"Typically when a contract comes up, an RFP is in line for something like this," he said. "Everyone should have the opportunity to do business with the city of Moline."
As part of the lease agreement, the library will pay for utilities that include gas, electric, water, sewer, storm water and telephone for local calls. The library also will provide a refrigerator, dishwasher, display case, table and chairs. The vendor must install and maintain the necessary coffee and food preparation equipment.
Ed Nord, who has worked in the library coffee shop for eight years, said the current vendor successfully increased business prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said closures and reduced library hours have made it difficult to make a profit.
"The café is small and has no drive thru, which makes it hard to compete with other coffee shops in the vicinity," Nord said. "Add to that, storage is far removed from the café, in two locations nowhere near each other. All the past owners have had other sources of income and did not rely on the café for livelihood. No one has made big bucks; no one will.
"I don’t understand why the city wants to replace the present vendor, especially at this time. An example of wishful thinking."
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.