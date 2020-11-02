No vendors respond to Moline's request for library coffee shop proposal

No vendors have responded to the city of Moline's request for proposals seeking a business owner to lease and operate the coffee shop inside the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St.

The deadline to submit a proposal was by noon Nov. 2. Library Director Bryon Lear said the contract for the current coffee shop, The Java Lab, expires at the end of February, 2021. The lease for the next vendor will begin March 1, 2021.

"The current coffee shop is still there and still operating in the space," Lear said. "We are very happy with the current services provided by that vendor. I'll reach out the library board on the next steps."

Lear said The Java Lab owner is welcome to continue their lease. He said the library board of trustees conducted the RFP process at the request of city council, which is a normal part of doing business with the city.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Typically when a contract comes up, an RFP is in line for something like this," he said. "Everyone should have the opportunity to do business with the city of Moline."