Noise concerns bring 4 to Henry County Board

"It's not like this was not planned," member Jill Darin said. "The money was set aside and budgeted for this."

Board member Roger Gradert said the timing was good to help some of the people looking for work, including the highway department. He noted the issue goes back to the conflict the county had with the Village of Cambridge over College Square Park, and that the county had planned to put a parking lot there.

"This is a situation we've been debating at least 15 years," he said.

Board member Kathy Nelson talked of two business owners who told her taxes are a big burden to them. She noted the county collected over $100,000 more in June property taxes but wondered how many people will have trouble paying their September installments.

"We need to really take a good hard look at this before moving forward," she said.

Deterioration of the present parking lot was addressed by Mat Schnepple, director of the Office of Emergency Management for Henry County. He said an area within 15 feet of the base of the stairs to the jail was in the worst condition, and everyone that came to the jail to post bond for someone would encounter it.