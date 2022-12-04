'Not for the greater good' Scott County residents organize push back to carbon pipelines as Wolf prepares for meeting do-overs

On Tuesday, the Iowa Utilities Board and Wolf Carbon Solutions will hold a second round of public meetings in Scott and Clinton counties on the company's proposal to build a pipeline to transport carbon from ethanol facilities to an underground storage site in Illinois.

The pipeline is one of three proposed in Iowa that have received push-back from landowners across party lines and political ideology.

Environmental groups, such as the Sierra Club and Citizens for Community Improvement, say the pipelines prolong a fossil fuel industry when tax dollar-subsidies could fund solar or wind energy, and residents have raised concerns about eminent domain, ruptures, farmland productivity, and emergency response.

The Scott County Board of Supervisors, of which Republicans hold the majority, penned a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board expressing concern over the proposed pipeline, and especially any consideration of seizing land from unwilling owners, a process utilities can apply to the Iowa Utilities Board to do for a public good.

Wolf has said it does not want to use that process, called eminent domain, and has not done so in past projects.

The company pitches the pipeline as a way to reduce carbon dioxide from going into the atmosphere as the U.S. transitions away from fossil fuels, and would attract industries other than ethanol, such as high-emission cement companies, to plug in to the pipeline.

Along the route

Driving by northwestern Scott County landowners Susan and Jerry Stoefen's home, you can't miss a yard sign that makes their position clear on the proposed pipeline. "No easement, no eminent domain," the sign says.

The couple received notice that the pipeline could route through the northernmost edge of their property, most of which is enrolled in a crop reserve program and in a hilly area. They plan to attend Tuesday's meeting, at 5:30 p.m. at the River Center in Davenport.

The two bought their property near New Liberty in the early 2000s and built a home in 2011 after living in Davenport while they raised their children. Over the decades, they rented land, farmed it themselves, and enrolled some acres into a reservation program, returning it to prairie grasses.

The Stoefens don't want a pipeline on their property, and don't think it offers a sound solution to reducing carbon dioxide and mitigating climate change. They point to a rupture of a CO2 pipeline in Mississippi, which caused 45 people to seek medical attention and 200 people to evacuate, according to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. There were no deaths.

The agency is now levying nearly $4 million in fines against that pipeline company.

"Everybody that lives along this road is in the valley and the pipeline's placed up on the hill," Jerry Stoefen said. "CO2 sinks, and in the event of a release, it's going to sink down to the valley residents live."

Wolf representatives have discounted threats to safety, and said they would work with local emergency responders in case of an emergency.

The pipeline reminds the Stoefens of another energy network they opposed. In 2014, they opposed the Rock Island Clean Line on their property. That project, which eventually folded, would've built high-voltage power lines across the state to carry wind energy to Illinois.

The couple are active in county Democratic politics, and were among about 30 people that attended a meeting by Citizens for Community Improvement, a liberal organization that advocates for climate and racial justice. There, organizers spoke about the upcoming public meeting and concerns over safety and the pipeline's actual effectiveness in reducing carbon emissions. Organizers encouraged residents to bring people they knew to the meeting on Tuesday.

In late November, Republican Supervisor John Maxwell, his wife Joan, and Scott County landowner Amy Nelson invited landowners to a meeting to learn about the pipeline, according to the North Scott Press. At the meeting, Joan and Amy Nelson handed out signs opposing the pipeline and warned of what they said were inherent dangers posed by the pipeline. Maxwell said while he attended the meeting, he didn't lead it.

The Maxwells received notice of the pipeline's proposed path could run through about 80 acres of their property, John Maxwell said. This is the first time an underground pipeline has been proposed on property they own, John Maxwell said, but he said he's custom farmed on land owned by others where he said it was obvious from looking at the yields where the pipeline was built.

John Maxwell said he's not in firm opposition to the pipeline itself if the company can prove the pipeline would be safe for the residents of Scott County. Maxwell remains staunchly opposed to the use of eminent domain.

"I do not feel a pipeline company should be — it’s not for the greater good," Maxwell said. "What’s the greater good for all of Iowa and Illinois? Personally, I don’t see it yet if I ever do see it."

Maxwell said he also hasn't received a satisfactory answer on what a safe distance would be away from the pipelines.

Summit, a separate company that is working to build a carbon capture pipeline in northwestern and central Iowa, has sued Story County for implementing setback and other requirements for hazardous liquid pipelines.

The Scott County Board of Supervisors has not taken any similar action, and Maxwell said he didn't expect the supervisors to until that lawsuit was resolved.

A second round of meetings

This is the second round of meetings for the company building a carbon pipeline through four Iowa counties and crossing the Mississippi River because not all landowners were properly notified of the first round.

Wolf Carbon Solutions is going through the application process to build a carbon capture pipeline that would take carbon dioxide generated from Archer Daniel Midland (ADM) ethanol plants and transport it in a 16-inch underground pipeline to an underground storage site in central Illinois.

Wolf held public meetings in August, but some landowners who thought they were in the path of the proposed pipeline said they weren't notified by mail and questioned the legality of the process.

The new meeting in Scott County will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Adler Theater, 136 E. 3rd St. Davenport.

In documents filed earlier this fall, company representatives said they found some "anomalies that occurred" which resulted in some landowners not receiving notice of the first round of meetings.

The Iowa Utilities Board required Wolf to detail how landowners were notified and verify those notifications were sent. Company representatives said in a filing this fall they didn't know until after meetings had concluded that some mail notices were returned with insufficient addresses.

Meeting times are as follows:

Cedar County: Noon Dec. 5, 2022 — Cedar County Fairgrounds, The Matthews Building, 220th Street, Tipton

Linn County: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 2022 — Hawkeye Downs Racetrack, South Hall, 4400 Sixth St. S.W., Cedar Rapids

Clinton County: Noon Dec. 6, 2022 — Wild Rose Convention Center, 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton

Scott County: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 2022 — River Center (Adler Theater), 136 E. Third St., Davenport