Odd Iowa legislative session ends with abortion waiting period, status-quo budget

Proponents in the House and Senate said the language was in line with the 1992 U.S. Supreme Court decision that held a 24-hour waiting period was not an undue burden and similar to the way Iowans have to wait to get married, divorced or adopt children. They also pointed to 27 other states that have abortion waiting periods.

Both sides conceded the bill on its way for Reynolds’ expected signature is an attempt to get the abortion issue back in front of the Iowa Supreme Court. Previously, Republicans revamped the judicial nominating process to give the governor more sway and a combination of deaths and retirements have enable Reynolds to appoint four of the current seven-justice panel.

“At no point has there ever been stated in our constitution that there is a right to an abortion,” said Lundgren. “It’s never been approved by this legislative body; it’s never been approved by Iowans who get to decide what our constitution looks like. This extreme action by our court creates a law that deeply effects the lives of Iowans and removes their voice from the discussion.

“We look forward to the day where Iowans can have a seat at the table and maybe this will provide an opportunity for the courts to rectify the terrible situation that they’ve created here in our state,” she added before the House voted 53-42 to approve the waiting-period language.