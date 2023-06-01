Walking on the newly renovated dock that leads to the Channel Cat water taxi has never felt more rewarding than on a hot summer day.

Located in Moline behind the Wyndham Hotel at 1415 River Drive sits the John Deere Commons Channel Cat dock. The $2.1 million dock renovations included replacement of the entire docking system to include designated areas for the Channel Cat and transit use, ADA improvements, signage enhancements and bike and pedestrian path improvements.

The project was fully funded through the Federal Transit Administration Passenger Ferryboat Discretionary Grant Program.

Serving as Mayor Pro Tem, 4th Ward Ald. Matt Timion said the enhancements to the dock is more than just hard work—it's about partnership. Having a ferryboat service, he said, is uniquely the Quad-Cities and something that makes up a portion of the area's identity.

"Over the last 17 years, the Channel Cat has become one of those things that is more than placemaking," he said. "It's part of who we are."

According to the history of the ferryboat on MetroLINK's website, the Channel Cat opened in the weekend of July 4th, 1995. River Action operated the service for three years before asking MetroLINK to own and operate the service as a public transit operation.

Along with the renovated dock, people can get on-and-off the water taxi at three other locations:

Riverbend Commons near Western Illinois University in Moline, 2951 River Drive

Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf, 17th St. & Isle Parkway

Village of East Davenport, Lindsay Park, 2100 E. River Drive

Timion said the city will take on maintenance of the John Deere Commons dock.

MetroLINK CEO and Managing Director Jeff Nelson said the ferryboat service has been a great success over the years, providing a unique experience for Quad-Citians and visitors.

"We get checked off every year as one of those top destinations," Nelson said. "They all want to get a piece of the river."

The Channel opened over Memorial Day weekend and will run seven days a week through Labor Day. Tickets can be purchased upon boarding, at Centre Station or on the Channel Cat mobile ticketing app.

Tickets are for the day and are $8 for adults, $4 for children 2-10 and free for children two and under. Children be accompanied by an adult.

Regional Administrator for Region 7 of the FTA, Mokhtee Ahmad, has worked with the Nelson for the past 25 years and said MetroLINK has done a fantastic job over the years in going after grants to keep up with dock repairs and extend the useful life of the water taxi operation.

Over the years, Ahmad said they have received $7 million for dock projects, and $500,000 to repower three boats that extended their useful life.

