Officials say Hope Creek sale could be jeopardized by leak to media

"So let's just slice it in half and divide it by a 12% cap rate, which is what buyers are looking for. That's about $5.4 million of value that was just vaporized. So, $19 million minus $5 million. There came a point when I thought we wouldn't get any offers on the facility. I believe $6 million is a really good deal."

Giannini said he expects the transition to go smoothly and that all employees will likely be retained by Aperion Care. Whether they will be retained as temporary employees will be revealed in the details of the contract.

Giannini then took aim at an editorial in the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus, saying public disclosure of the buyer and the price could jeopardize the sale.

"From a negotiating posture, you want to have the cards," Giannini said. "You want to have some leverage in the deal. In a county facility sale, many times this occurs. The name gets out and the purchase price gets out. But also something very devastating; the talk of closing the facility gets out. That's not helping me in terms of negotiations.