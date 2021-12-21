Oh, the weather outside is weather. How to be prepared this winter.

Clearing streets

The city will pre-treat posted snow routes with salt brine before an event occurs if rain is not expected in the forecast, Gleason said.

Crews will be dispatched to respond to snow and ice events where accumulations are expected to be ¼ inch or more, unless melting or little to no accumulation is expected to occur.

Crews focus primarily on posted snow routes before clearing residential streets. Posted snow routes are generally located within one to five blocks of residential streets. Residential streets are plowed and salted as needed if there's accumulating ice, or if more than 2 inches of accumulation is expected with no melting.

When snowfall begins, crews continuously clear posted snow routes to keep them open and possible to the extend possible, Gleason said. Once snowfall has ended, city plows plow and salt posted routes until clear to the curb. Six to 12 hours after snowfall has ended, city plows begin clearing residential roads. Timing depends on the amount of volume and type of weather event, according to the city's website. Unlike posted snow routes, the objective is to make the roads passable.