Oh, the weather outside is weather. How to be prepared this winter.

With Tuesday marking the official start of winter, the city of Davenport is reminding residents to be prepared for winter weather.
That, city officials said, begins with signing up for Alert Iowa to receive winter weather advisories, snow emergency declarations and more.
The new tool gives community members more control over what notifications they want to receive from Scott County and their individual cities via text, e-mail and phone notifications The service also currently handles translations for Arabic, Chinese Simplified, Serbian Cyrillic, Spanish and Vietnamese.
Residents can either download the Smart911 app or sign up for notifications online.
Davenport officials as well are reminding residents of the city's snow ordinance and to remove vehicles from posted snow routes during snow and ice events.
Parking
Parking on posted snow routes is prohibited when a snow emergency has been declared. Vehicles parked on posted snow and ice removal routes during a winter weather event are subject to ticketing and towing.
Again, the most reliable way to know when a snow emergency is declared is to sign-up for notices at www.davenportiowa.com/alertiowa.
Parking alternatives for residents and visitors on posted snow routes:
- Park in the driveway, garage or any one of the city's three downtown parking ramps for free
- If necessary, property owners may park on their lawn until the emergency expires
- Parking is permitted on all other streets not identified as a posted snow route; however, city officials encourage all residents to move vehicles from the street
Doing so helps city snow plow drivers clear streets faster and more safely, and keeps vehicles from being plowed in, said city of Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason.
Vehicles will be towed if ticketed multiple times and still remain parked along a posted snow route, or if impeding downtown and Hilltop Campus area snow removal, according to city officials.
Snow is only removed from the curb line and parking lanes in the downtown and Hilltop Campus areas following 4 or more inches of snow accumulation. When removal and hauling from the curb line and parking lanes is required, a second snow emergency specific to the downtown and Hilltop Campus areas is declared.
Clearing streets
The city will pre-treat posted snow routes with salt brine before an event occurs if rain is not expected in the forecast, Gleason said.
Crews will be dispatched to respond to snow and ice events where accumulations are expected to be ¼ inch or more, unless melting or little to no accumulation is expected to occur.
Crews focus primarily on posted snow routes before clearing residential streets. Posted snow routes are generally located within one to five blocks of residential streets. Residential streets are plowed and salted as needed if there's accumulating ice, or if more than 2 inches of accumulation is expected with no melting.
When snowfall begins, crews continuously clear posted snow routes to keep them open and possible to the extend possible, Gleason said. Once snowfall has ended, city plows plow and salt posted routes until clear to the curb. Six to 12 hours after snowfall has ended, city plows begin clearing residential roads. Timing depends on the amount of volume and type of weather event, according to the city's website. Unlike posted snow routes, the objective is to make the roads passable.
"Bare pavement may not be achievable based on the volume and type of precipitation," per the city's website.
Additionally, alleys are only cleared when necessary to support solid waste services.
"Clearing alleys long after a winter weather event ends is not fiscally responsible and diverts resources from other essential city services, such as pothole filling, clearing storm drains, preparing for spring flooding, and the next construction season," per the city's website.
Clearing sidewalks
Property owners and/or occupants are responsible for clearing city sidewalks adjacent to their homes or businesses and maintaining them free of snow and ice at all times.
Failing to do so, particularly along school and bus zones and routes and in the downtown area, can result in the city billing the property owner for the cost to clear the sidewalk, which is a minimum $90 fee.
The city begins enforcement of the sidewalk snow removal policy 24 hours after snowfall has ended.
To report a sidewalk that has not been cleared, call the Davenport Public Works Department at 563.326.7923 or submit a request online.
Snow cannot be pushed or blown to the street and could lead to a fine. The city also cannot clear snow pushed into a private driveway or onto sidewalks as a result of plowing activities.
For more information, go to www.davenportiowa.com and click on "snow and ice" under "services" and "public works."