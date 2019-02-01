MOLINE -- Construction of the new I-74 bridge could advance by several weeks if the city agrees to cooperate.
Lunda Construction Co. is requesting permission from city officials to close a portion of Old River Drive for the purpose of storing and assembling large sections of the bridge arch beginning Feb. 18 through Aug. 21.
Aldermen discussed whether to allow the months-long closure of the riverfront road during the Jan. 29 committee of the whole meeting.
"By closing off that whole area, people can’t go down and drop off their boats," Ald. Mike Wendt, Ward 3, said. "There won’t be good use for the bike club, we’re disrupting all those things. Plus the wear and tear; I think if you break something, you should fix it."
Public Works Director J.D. Schulte said the closure will be along Old River Drive between 54th and 55th streets, and will also affect 1st Avenue so that Lunda can use green space on the riverfront for storage and assembly of arch decking.
Permission from city officials will allow Lunda the ability to assemble bridge pieces with greater ease and efficiency than could be done on barges in the river.
"To keep the schedule moving along at the pace they need, we have worked out something to where the park board has agreed to close Old River Drive to store those 139-foot girders and stage them in preparation for the bridge site," Schulte said.
"We won’t have access to the boating ramp, and we have talked to the fire department since they won’t be able to put a boat in the water there," Schulte said. "We can resurrect the boat ramp across from (Western Illinois University) and use that for a period of time."
Ald. David Parker, Ward 2, asked if Lunda would receive penalties if timeline goals are not met.
"If this is in favor of helping them to meet their goals, I’m all in favor of it," Parker said. "But they should have to share their gains."
"What you’re doing here is making sure they can get done on time," Bridge Corridor Manager George Ryan said.
Ald. Kevin Schoonmaker, Ward 6, said the benefit would be in making sure the bridge gets done sooner than later.
"That outweighs the cost of this," Schoonmaker said. "I wouldn’t put a lot of weight on compensation. It's in the spirit of cooperation and trying to make the whole project work a little faster. But I do agree we need language in there that the (area) will be returned in agreeable condition."
Ald. Quentin Rodriguez, Ward 1, said Moline residents should be compensated in some way for the inconvenience.
"It’s a Quad-City project," Rodriguez said. "The Quad-Cities will benefit from this, the general region will benefit from this, and our residents shouldn’t have to carry the burden unequally compared to everyone else’s benefit."
"Anything we can do to move this project along is the most beneficial for our citizens," Ald. Dick Potter, Ward 4, said.
"I want them to finish on time," Wendt said. "But I don’t want to read in the paper that they finished 28 days early and walked away with a $28 million windfall; and that they fix something they break."
Schoonmaker said the highest priority should be cooperation.
Mayor Stephanie Acri said Lunda should agree to resurface the parking lot because it will likely be damaged after the company is finished using the area.
"Is there some sort of agreement with the contractor saying he will pay for the loss of the (park) pavilions, or was this a handshake?" asked Ald. Michael Waldron, Ward 7.
Parks and Recreation Director Lori Wilson said there is a verbal agreement in place.
"I would prefer a (written) agreement," Waldron said.
Acri said the agreement should be "tightened up" to include potential losses to the city.
"You never know what's going to happen with contractors on big construction projects like this," Acri said.
According to the special ordinance, Lunda will agree to restore the site to its pre-construction condition, including repairing the parking lot and street pavement, if necessary.
A second reading for final approval for the road closure and conditions of use will take place at the Feb. 5 council meeting.
Ryan said vehicles should be able to drive on the Iowa-bound lanes of the new bridge span by the end of November.
The existing bridge will be removed in 2021.
For more information on construction of the new I-74 bridge, visit i74riverbridge.com.