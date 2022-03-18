Old Rock Island County courthouse marks 125th anniversary as demolition looms

Preservationists marked a bittersweet date this week with the 125th anniversary of the dedication of the old Rock Island County courthouse, now on a course for demolition later this year.
FILE PHOTO
This image from the Rock Island Preservation Society shows a postcard from the early 1900s of the historic Rock Island County courthouse, dedicated March 13, 1897. The building, now abandoned and boarded up, is set for demolition 125 years after its completion.
Rock Island Preservation Society
The Rock Island County courthouse in Rock Island is shown in 2019. The Rock Island County Board is moving forward with plans to demolish the courthouse.
Preservationists marked a bittersweet date this week with the 125th anniversary of the dedication of the old Rock Island Countycourthouse, now on a course for demolition later this year.
Built between beginning in 1895, the courthouse was dedicated on March 13, 1897. According to the Rock Island Preservation Society, the 60-room, four-story structure at 210 15th St. cost $112,201 to construct, not including the heating system.
Designed by the Kansas City architectural firm of Gunn & Curtis in the Spanish renaissance style, Rock Island stone cutter Charles Larkin constructed the Bedford limestone exterior. Floors in the soaring central rotunda were made of marble and mosaic tile and a 154-foot-tall dome covered in copper topped off the building.
"The newspaper account of the dedication of the courthouse from 1897 indicates how proud our community was of this building," said Diane Oestreich, a courthouse advocate and secretary for the Rock Island Preservation Society. "People from across the county attended. You don't get a building like this every day. We were so proud of it.
"We did not expect it to be torn down after 125 years or allowed to deteriorate before its time," she said. "The Tennessee pink marble in the rotunda and the stairways was not a cheap material. There are only two quarries it came from."
Oestreich said the courthouse's pending demolition "is disappointing."
County Board members voted in July 2018 to demolish the courthouse despite lawsuits, protests and push back from the public. Once photo and video documentation and recordation of the historic building is completed, demolition can proceed.
County Board Chairman Richard Quijas Brunk said Friday that a date for demolition has not been set.
"The recordation contractor has begun going through the floor plans of the building," Brunk said. "They determined it would be best to wait when temperatures are warmer so they can come on site and start digital photography and other processes. I would anticipate that work beginning very shortly."
Brunk said the recordation process could take up to three months and then the State Historic Preservation Office must review the submission.
"I would anticipate (demolition) later this year," he said.
Despite the poor condition of the interior of the building, the exterior remains in good shape.
"Please reconsider your position on the county courthouse," Randy Brockway, a landscape architect, wrote to county board members in an email this week. "The Bedford limestone walls that comprise the structure symbolizes the strength, honesty and foresight of the men and women that built one of the finest courthouses in the region."
The limestone, which came from quarries near Bedford, Indiana, "is beautiful, durable and is prized by those that construct the finest buildings and bridges in America," Brockway wrote.
"Other than for a bit of discoloration caused by dripping water from window air conditioners the stone is as clean and white as it was on the day it was completed in 1897."
1 of 15
RIC Courthouse-001
Looking up from the first floor in the rotunda of the Rock Island County Courthouse that was built between 1895-97. Designed in the Spanish Renaissance style by the Kansas City architectural firm of Gunn & Curtis the project was locally contracted by Charles J. Larkin.
The Rock Island County Courthouse, built between 1895-97, was designed in the Spanish Renaissance style by the Kansas City architectural firm of Gunn & Curtis and was locally contracted by Charles J. Larkin. The building is distinguished by round-topped entrances and windows, balconies and at originally at least six large and small domes. The domes were removed in 1958. The exterior of the four-story building is made of Bedford limestone. Inside, floors in the central rotunda area and the corridors are made of marble or tile.
Rock Island County's former courthouse stands boarded and vacant along 15th Street. Demolition looms over the oldRock Island Countycourthouse as board members vote next week whether to move the process forward.
Old Rock Island County courthouse marks 125th anniversary
Preservationists marked a bittersweet date this week with the 125th anniversary of the dedication of the old Rock Island County courthouse, now on a course for demolition later this year.
1 of 15
RIC Courthouse-001
Looking up from the first floor in the rotunda of the Rock Island County Courthouse that was built between 1895-97. Designed in the Spanish Renaissance style by the Kansas City architectural firm of Gunn & Curtis the project was locally contracted by Charles J. Larkin.
Kevin E. Schmidt, Quad-City Times photos
courthouse-comparison-046.jpg
A view of the Rock Island County Courthouse rotunda from the second floor on Nov. 29. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER /
RIC Courthouse-010
The Rock Island County Courthouse, built between 1895-97, was designed in the Spanish Renaissance style by the Kansas City architectural firm of Gunn & Curtis and was locally contracted by Charles J. Larkin. The building is distinguished by round-topped entrances and windows, balconies and at originally at least six large and small domes. The domes were removed in 1958. The exterior of the four-story building is made of Bedford limestone. Inside, floors in the central rotunda area and the corridors are made of marble or tile.
Kevin E. Schmidt
070720-qc-nws-rihistoric-003
The former Rock Island County Courthouse, dedicated in 1897, continues to be the source of contention between the county board and groups wishing to prevent its demolition.
FILE PHOTOS
courthouse-comparison-064.jpg
Stairwell inside the old Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER /
courthouse-comparison-018.jpg
Stairwell inside the old Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER /
courthouse-comparison-002.jpg
One of the original brass door knobs inside the old Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER /
courthouse-comparison-006.jpg
Stairway inside the old Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER /
020721-qc-nws-courthouse-002
The old Rock Island County courthouse in Rock Island. A representative with the General Services Administration has asked for a live video tour of the courthouse.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
04 courthouse
Rock Island County's former courthouse stands boarded and vacant along 15th Street. Demolition looms over the oldRock Island Countycourthouse as board members vote next week whether to move the process forward.
Alma Gaul
022020-qc-nws-ricocourthouse-002.jpg
The historic Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Rock Island.
TODD MIZENER /
022020-qc-nws-ricocourthouse-001.jpg
The historic Rock Island County Courthouse in Rock Island, as seen early last year, is headed for demolition.
TODD MIZENER /
Rock Island County courthouse
Rock Island County Courthouse, Aug. 1, 2019, in Rock Island.
GARY KRAMBECK
Rock Island County courthouse
Rock Island County Courthouse in Rock Island.
GARY KRAMBECK
Rock Island County courthouse
Rock Island County courthouse, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Rock Island.
Efforts to demolish the old Rock Island County courthouse remain stalled as the county works to complete a lengthy regulatory process required by the Illinois State Agency Historic Resources Preservation Act.
This image from the Rock Island Preservation Society shows a postcard from the early 1900s of the historic Rock Island County courthouse, dedicated March 13, 1897. The building, now abandoned and boarded up, is set for demolition 125 years after its completion.