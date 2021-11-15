 Skip to main content
On Iowa Politics Podcast: 1st District developments, lawmakers on the move and infrastructure impact
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics Podcast: 1st District developments, redistricting sends lawmakers on the move and infrastructure bill impact.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Amie Rivers of the Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier, Tom Barton of the Quad-City Times, Lee newspapers Statehouse Bureau chief Erin Murphy, and Gazette opinion editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Katie Brumbeloe, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Chillin’ with Jeris and Surf Zombies.

