On Iowa Politics podcast: Iowa polls, contraception & marriage equality, and red flags

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Iowa Poll results, U.S. House votes on marriage equality & contraception, Iowa red flag laws, and state campaign fundraising numbers.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Statehouse Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, the Gazette’s deputy Des Moines Bureau Chief Tom Barton, and Des Moines Bureau Chief for Lee Enterprises Caleb McCullough.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa bands The Olympics and Copperhead.