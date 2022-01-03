On to 'Plan B': Scott County looking for new site for larger youth detention center

Tentative plans to build a new, larger juvenile detention center in downtown Davenport may now be scrapped based on findings from environmental testing.
The Scott Board of Supervisors will meet in person and virtually as a Committee of the Whole at 8 a.m. Tuesday to consider a resolution revoking a purchase agreement for Burke Dry Cleaners property at 936 West Fourth St.
The meeting agenda and supporting documents are available at https://bit.ly/31k35of.
Supervisors in November approved a $1.75 million purchase and lease agreement for the property, with tentative plans to the use site to build a new 40-bed juvenile detention facility.
The purchase agreement was contingent on the results of an environmental site assessment of the property.
Scott County purchased a connected piece of property for about $325,000 in December 2020 that it uses to park county vehicles, "and we thought (the property) would have the same results," said Tammy Speidel, director of facility and support services for Scott County.
However, recent findings of environmental testing indicated a reportable level of tetrachloroethene (dry cleaner solvent) in groundwater and a visible presence of petroleum product, Speidel wrote in a memo to Scott County Administrator Mahesh Sharma stating the county exercised a termination clause in the purchase agreement.
"It's still a marketable piece of property," Speidel said, noting the site can still be remediated and redeveloped. Unknown, though, is the extent to which the site is contaminated and the level of remediation that would be required, Speidel said.
"And given that we were going to be building there we weren't willing to accept that risk on behalf of the county or our taxpayers," Speidel said. "We're not interested in taking that on if we don't have to."
The news comes after supervisors last month heard growing opposition, including from the Davenport City Council and Downtown Davenport Partnership, to plans to build a larger facility within Davenport's redeveloping downtown area.
Davenport city officials last month sent county staff a list of alternative locations to consider, including next to Davenport West High School, the former Davenport Toys R Us site on East Kimberly, the former Hotel Davenport and Conference Center at Brady Street and Welcome Way, among others.
Supervisors will receive an update Tuesday from county staff on their evaluation of each property suggested by the city. Staff as well will ask for direction from supervisors on how to proceed "to narrow in on a location," Speidel said.
Additionally, supervisors will be asked to approve a roughly $1 million contract with Wold Architects and Engineers for architectural, engineering and construction administration services to design a 40-bed Youth Justsice & Rehabilitation Center and attached Youth Assessment Center.
The facility — which would more than double existing capacity — has generated tense debate and opposition, including to supervisors' planned use of more than $7 million in federal COVID-19 relief dollars to help pay for the estimated $21.75 million building.
Speidel said county staff is recommending Wold based on their past work examining needs and deficiencies at the detention center, which led to their recommendation of a 40-bed facility; their previous performance on Scott County projects, including renovations to the Scott County Courthouse and prior expansion of the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center; and to keep the project moving forward without delay in order to meet federal deadlines for the use of COVID relief dollars.
"We'll be able to begin the design process while we work to identify a site so we don't lose steam here and do we can meet that deadline for the expenditure of funds," Speidel said.
Should the board of supervisors approve the contract, county staff anticipate it would take about eight months to finalize construction documents and the county soliciting construction bids sometime in August.
Supervisors had previously discussed early last year the possibility of tearing down its Tremont Avenue warehouse to accommodate a new, expanded juvenile detention center. The warehouse previously housed a county jail annex.
"Since the environmental condition was discovered ... the Fourth and Warren (streets) site is a moot point," Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Beck said. "Tremont has always been Plan B."