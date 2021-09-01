Once the target of vandals and squatters, the former Blackhawk Foundry in west Davenport is being revitalized

Work has begun to revitalize a long-vacant property in Davenport’s west end.
The city of Davenport purchased and is in the process of redeveloping the former Blackhawk Foundry & Machine Co. site at 323 S. Clark St. The iron-casting company was founded in 1920.
The city purchased the 6-acre site and 10,000-square-foot building with plans to build an auxiliary facility that will provide secure storage for several city departments, including equipment for the Davenport Fire Department.
Courtney Jones, project manager, estimates the city will spend about $750,000 to clear the site, lay an asphalt driveway, erect fencing, install landscaping and retrofit the existing building.
Ward 1 Alderman Rick Dunn, who represents the area, said the city's investment transforms a long-idle, contaminated industrial property that had become an eyesore into a productive site that helps revitalize the neighborhood.
"No. 1 we get that blighted area cleaned up and re-purpose that land for something useful," Dunn said. "That property sat vacant for years and for sale for years, but nobody would touch it because of the cost to clean it up" and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency restrictions on how the property can be used.
City staff worked with the EPA and Shive-Hattery to ensure the site is remediated. Jones said small areas of the site with contaminated soil have been marked off and covered, and will be paved over with asphalt to further prevent people and wildlife from coming in contact with contaminants.
The foundry was closed and its assets, but not the real estate, sold in 2009 to Michigan-based Citation Corp., which was later absorbed by a holdings company in February 2010. The company's president at the time blamed the economy for a large slowdown in demand for products that resulted in almost 100 layoffs earlier in 2009.
Foundry buildings became a frequent target for vandals and squatters in intervening years, prompting the company overseeing the site to have several buildings demolished in late 2012.
"Quite honestly, it was a mess," Dunn said of the property. "It hadn't been taken care for years and was a big blight on the neighborhood. This is a huge improvement, and I'm very excited to see it moving forward and can't wait to see it completed. It's a great improvement."
Jones said future phases of the project include a new building to be used by the Davenport Police Department, including potentially to provide space for evidence storage.
"We’re in the planning phases and will look at that more so in the spring," Jones said.
She anticipates current work on the site to be completed by the end of November.